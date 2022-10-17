12 Canadian castles for you to explore

– Reading time: 7 minutes –

When we talk about castles, the sumptuous buildings of Europe invariably come to mind, don’t we? However, the incredible castles of Canada also exist and are a historical portrait of Colonial America.

Unlike most European castles, Canadian buildings were not built as fortresses or wards against war. On the contrary, they were intended to show luxury and ostentation.

Currently, they house luxury hotels, as well as state buildings and museums. The oldest ones date back to 1700 and are a journey through time for visitors, with works of art, objects and even people dressed in period costume. Thus, we experienced what life was like in these incredible Canadian castles that you will now know.

12 Canadian castles for you to visit

Although they look like fortresses, Canada’s castles, most built between the 19th and 20th centuries, served as homes for the elite or sophisticated getaways for travelers using the country’s rail network.

However, as we mentioned, there are older historic mansions that loom both above bustling cities and in the heart of enchanting forests.

Stone Hall Castle

Looking from the outside, the Stone Hall Castle, our first castle in Canada, might even look like an ordinary house. But, the mansion built in Regina has centuries-old limestone walls, as well as representing an otherworldly medieval experience.

In 1926, Francis Nicholson Darke built the castle as a safe haven for his wife, Annie, who was terrified of cyclones. For this, he hired the best professionals of the time to build a fortress capable of withstanding the most powerful storm.

As a result, we have an all-stone construction, from the walls to the roof, and an air-raid shelter in the basement. The castle is decorated with furniture, tapestries and original oil paintings by the Old Masters of the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries.

In recent years, the castle has undergone a renovation to complement its fascinating history. To get to know, guided tours are organized from Tuesday to Sunday.

Hatley Castle

O Hatley Castle is the representation of how money and architecture resolve those differences when designing a house. James and Laura Dunsmuir wanted, respectively, a space for fishing and a place for fancy dinners.

The couple’s creative work and fortune resulted in a Scottish-style mansion with 25-meter high towers. The 42 rooms have oak and rosewood paneling, teak floors, baronial fireplaces and custom light fixtures.

The property is on an area of ​​2.6 square kilometers that is home to gardens, ancient forests, ponds and nature trails. Despite being a private property, free visits to the gardens are allowed.

However, to go beyond the castle walls, only with a guided tour, from April to September.

Chateau Laurier

Our third on the list of castles in Canada is in the capital, Ottawa. O Fairmont Chateau Laurierone of the country’s incredible castle hotels, is known as Canada’s “Third Parliament”.

The property has been hosting relevant conventions for decades, in addition to being the stage for the signing of important agreements. Imagine how many politicians have passed through there!

Well, back to the structure, the castle was built from 1908 to 1912, in the French Gothic style, with the aim of complementing the nearby Parliament buildings. There are 426 rooms, some of which overlook the Rideau Canal and the Ottawa River. However, you don’t have to be a political authority to enjoy it!

Wesley Hall

Imagine studying in a castle? This is the reality of the University of Winnipeg students who attend the Wesley Hall campus. It is the oldest educational facility there, completed in 1895.

Resembling a castle, the structure housed the classrooms, offices and dormitories of the then Wesley College, a theological institute associated with the Methodist Church and the University of Manitoba. One of the highlights is the wide entrance arch and the prominent tower.

The Romanesque-style hall can be visited through the tour organized by the Winnipeg Architecture Foundation.

Chateau Lake Louise

Also belonging to the Fairmont network, the Chateau Lake Louise it is one of Canada’s castle hotels. Located in Alberta’s Banff National Park, it is surrounded by lush forests, mountains and sits on the edge of a turquoise glacial lake.

During the winter, this same glistening lake freezes over and turns into a giant hiking or ice skating rink. Not to mention easy access to hiking and skiing trails.

Chateau Lake Louise has gone through many changes over the years. Initially, it was a log cabin built by the Canadian Pacific Railway. After a devastating fire, it was rebuilt in 1890 and finally underwent a major expansion in 1920.

Today, visitors to a little piece of Narnia stay in the structure that offers 539 rooms or suites. On top of that, it has unbelievable views of Canada’s famous Lake, Victoria Glacier and Fairview Peak.

Craigdarroch Castle

Home to the richest man in 19th century British Columbia, the Craigdarroch Castle is the representation of eccentricity. First, there was a box-shaped garland made of human hair. Macabre, huh?

Then what could be a prototype Kindle, which allowed hands-free reading. Rounding out the list is that the owner, Robert Dunsmuir, died 17 months before the work was completed.

That’s why whispers and a piano are said to echo through the empty corridors. The mansion still has 39 rooms, 17 fireplaces, stained glass windows and furniture from the Victorian era spread over four floors. If you have the courage to visit, tours of the mansion are held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 10:30 am to 4 pm.

Banff Springs Hotel

Another example of Canada’s castles, the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel it was originally built by the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1888. The initial design was made of wood, certainly a very different structure from the current one.

In 1926, the hotel suffered a fire during renovation and expansion works. As a result, an expanded version was designed with strong influences from Scottish baronial architecture. The hotel was completed and reopened in 1928.

The castle is at an altitude of 1,414 meters in an area of ​​720,000 m². In all, there are 757 rooms facing Mount Rundle. As a result, guests can view the Canadian Rockies and enjoy activities such as snowshoeing and ice canyon tours.

Casa Loma

THE Casa Loma, located in Toronto, was designed in 1911 at the request of Sir Henry Pellatt. The Gothic Revival castle has 98 rooms, 30 bathrooms, an electric elevator, a dining room for 100 people, three bowling alleys, a shooting range, tall towers, winding secret passages, a horse tunnel and five acres of gardens. .

At the time, to maintain this structure, Pellatt employed 50 full-time cooks, janitors and gardeners. Well, the architectural dream turned out to be a nightmare for Pellatt and nearly bankrupted him during World War I.

Currently, Casa Loma is a Canadian tourist attraction managed by the City of Toronto. Tours are available from Wednesday to Sunday from 9:30 am to 5 pm.

Digby Pines

Opened in 1905, Digby Pines it was originally a barracks for army officers during the First World War. When the conflict ended, the Canadian Pacific Railway purchased the property to renovate it in the Norman Chateau style. The aim was to cater to the tastes of train and steamship passengers in 1929.

To this day, the castle functions as a hotel and has, on its grounds, an 18-hole golf course, a heated outdoor pool decorated with landscape design, as well as views of the Annapolis Basin and the Digby Gut, a canal that connects to the Bay of Fundy.

Dundurn Castle

O Dundurn Castle it is one of Canada’s castles built for ostentation and luxury. The 1835 project, built by Sir Allan Napier McNab, cost $175,000 (approximately $5.4 million today). At the time, the most advanced techniques were employed, resulting in a palatial residence.

Today, visitors can explore every nook and cranny of the castle under the guidance of guides dressed in period costume.

Chateau Frontenac

Located in Quebec, Chateau Frontenac is one of the most photographed hotels in the world. At least, that’s what they say! The iconic building is located in the upper city and gives guests an incredible view, in addition to being a little piece of European in the Canadian municipality.

Le Manoir Richelieu

Le Manoir Richelieu is located in northern Quebec, near the River St. Laurence. Also a castle hotel, it is a base for discovering the Charlevoix region. Among the numerous activities that the hotel offers are:

cross country skiing

snowshoeing

whale sighting

tours in the fjords

mountain trails

golf

So, Canada’s castles are really impressive, right? Have you had the opportunity to visit any of them? If you are a fan of these imposing buildings, get to know some of them, such as the ten oldest castles in the world.