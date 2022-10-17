16th CineBH occupies Praça da Liberdade, with free open-air cinema sessions for the whole family, from Thursday to Sunday

Universo Produção, organizer of the Exhibition, set up a special structure in the central avenue of Praça da Liberdade, with more than 200 seats available and a huge screen for the projection of the films. It is the first time that exhibitions are held in this space. It is common in CineBH editions to have free movie sessions in city squares, such as Praça da Estação.

This Thursday, the attraction will be the comedy “Maria do Caritó” (2019), starting at 7:30 pm, directed by João Paulo Jabur and starring Lilia Cabral. On Friday (23/09), it is the turn of “Eduardo e Mônica” (2022), by René Sampaio, with Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone as the protagonists of this love story, starting at 8 pm.

On Saturday (24/09), it’s the turn of the documentary “Belchior – Just a Wild Heart” (2022), at 8 pm. This film took hundreds of people to Praça Tiradentes during the last edition of CineOP, in June this year, for its preview. And, to close the Cine-Praça program, the selected film was the comedy “Não Vamos Pagar Nada” (2020), by João Fonseca and a great cast such as Samantha Schmütz, Flávia Reis, Edmilson Filho and Fernando Caruso. The session starts at 7:30 pm.

