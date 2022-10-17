2023 planning: Cruzeiro has players returning from loan; see list and status | cruise

Used in recent years in the Series B dispute, eight athletes will still have a link with Cruzeiro in 2023. They are on loan: defender Mateus Silva (Ponte Preta), left-back Rafael Santos (Coritiba), midfielder Lucas Ventura (Avaí), midfielder Claudinho (Chapecoense), in addition to forwards Willian Pottker (Avaí), Marcelinho (Água Santa) and Vitor Leque (Youth).

The eight expire on loan at the end of Series A or B and will have their bonds reactivated with Cruzeiro. Striker Bruno José is on loan to Guarani until the end of the 2023 Campeonato Paulista. In the case of Marcelinho, the player has already ended his participation with Água Santa and is awaiting a definition on the future.

Mateus Silva, Rafael Santos and Marcelinho are the only ones with a contract until the end of 2023. The others have a contract until the 2024 season. In order to also optimize resources, Cruzeiro will have to carry out terminations with part of this group of athletes.

If the initial planning is not to take advantage of any of the players for the 2023 season, Cruzeiro will loan the other party who will have their contract terminated. The club has already been contacting the players’ staff to discuss the situation.

Cruzeiro also has other athletes on loan, but with a contract ending at the end of the year. This is the case of midfielder Giovanni, on loan to Sport. For the next season, Cruzeiro should make profound changes in the squad, to raise the technical level of the group to be able to play in the Brazilian Series A.

