4,306 vacancies for systems analyst; SALARIES of up to BRL 9,000

Attention Brazilians! More than 4 thousand job vacancies were opened to work as Systems Analyst in several states and regions of Brazil. The positions cover different companies across the country. The deadline for submitting applications is open. See how to participate below!

Systems Analyst job openings

Available opportunities include the following positions:

Front-end systems analyst;

Full Level Analyst;

Accounting Systems Analyst Jr;

Analyst of operating systems and platform;

IT systems analyst – pharmaceutical sector;

Systems development analyst;

Systems requirements analyst;

Protheus Analyst;

Deployment Analyst for Retail;

IT project analyst;

IT Business Analyst;

Systems engineer / full programming;

Personnel department analyst;

Among others.

Salaries can reach R$ 9 thousand

Numerous job vacancies were announced for the sector, but one in question stands out for its excellent salary: between R$8,000 and R$9,000. The journey is full-time by the effective CLT modality. The vacancy also offers additional benefits, such as medical and dental care, pharmacy assistance, basic food basket, profit sharing and many others.

The charge is for Oracle system analyst, whose function is to implement computerized systems, dimensioning system requirements and functionalities, in addition to specifying its architecture, development and programs. Of the requirements, a higher level in IT or similar areas is required.

How to apply for job vacancies

Those interested in participating in the selection must send and register their personal CV on the InfoJobs portal. The process is done at no cost, being 100% free. After this step, the interested party must consult the list of available vacancies and access the one that best fits their professional profile.

Those who wish to access the vacancy with earnings of up to R$ 9 thousand should click here. It is worth noting that the number of available offers may change without prior notice by the companies.