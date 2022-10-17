5 Irresistible Comedy Movies on Netflix to Watch This Week

The week has just started and Netflix has many comedy options for those who enjoy good animation. It’s Monday, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop putting good things in our day and an alternative is a good comedy movie and that in addition to being new in the catalog will also make us laugh a lot. There are Brazilian productions among the films listed, check out what these productions are and plan to watch and make your week lighter. Here we go?

In this Brazilian comedy with Caio Castro, Thati Lopes and Patricya Travassos, we follow the story of an inveterate bachelor who, in order to fulfill his mother’s last wish and prevent her from removing him from her will, ends up hiring an actress to pose as his fiancée.

In “Emma” we follow a rich and intelligent young woman named Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy), in this adaptation of the famous work by Jane Austen. Emma doesn’t want to get married anytime soon because she wants to always be close to her father. But nothing prevents her from playing the matchmaker and trying to match the couples she considers appropriate among her acquaintances, without even realizing the problems she causes with her stubbornness and imagination.

A movie for the whole family to get in the Halloween mood. In “The Haunting of Bridge Hollow” we follow a father who hates Halloween and is forced to team up with his teenage daughter when an evil spirit ends up causing real chaos by making the city’s decorations come to life.

A devoted father ends up having some free time to enjoy alone after many years, that’s because his wife and kids are going to spend time away, that’s when he reconnects with old party friends and has a family-free vacation for the first time in many years, but in his eagerness to enjoy the moment, he ends up putting himself in extreme situations that almost end his life.

We follow Sabina Wilson (Kristen Stewart) and Jane Kano (Ella Balinska) who are two panthers who need to put their differences aside as they embark on an international adventure. With the help of the new Bosley (Elizabeth Banks) and scientist Elena Houghlin (Naomi Scott), the two must stop a new energy program from becoming a threat to humanity and discover who is behind an evil plan.

