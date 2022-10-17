6 things you should do on your cell phone to make it easier to use | Productivity

A few simple tweaks on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones can make it easier to use your smartphone on a daily basis. By configuring gestures to automate functions and using voice commands through the virtual assistant, for example, it is possible to reduce the execution time of tasks such as opening applications and searching websites. In addition, there is the possibility to program the activation of features such as Focus mode and Light and Dark modes, so that you don’t have to activate them manually. Next, the TechTudo lists six simple tweaks that will make your smartphone easier to use.

1. Use voice commands by the virtual assistant

Virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Siri are useful in many tasks on mobile. Using just voice commands, you can ask them to create alarms, reminders, make calls, display the news, report the weather, recommend movies or places to visit, among many other things.

To activate the Google Assistant on Android, just enter the Google app and, in the upper right corner, tap your profile picture or name initial. then go to “Settings” > “Voice” > “Voice Match” and enable the option “Okay Google”the same command that will be used to launch the wizard.

On the iPhone, go to “Settings” > “Siri & Search” and activate “Listening to ‘Hey Siri’”phrase that can be used to initiate communication with the assistant.

2. Configure gestures to automate functions

Gesture navigation automates activities such as turning on or locking the phone, adjusting the volume, opening the camera, among others. With the feature, just perform a movement on the device to perform an action. You can customize commands, such as swiping up on the screen and opening the camera. In other cases, you can silence an incoming call or alarm just by turning your phone face down. The feature streamlines the use of frequently triggered tools and recurring processes.

It is worth mentioning that the types of actions available vary according to the device. Also, on Android, the way to customize gestures may vary. In general, access “Settings” > “Systems” > “Gestures and Navigations”. You can also search for “Gestures” in the settings tab. On iPhone, go to “Settings” > “Accessibility” > “Switch Control” > “Controls”. Thus, it is possible, for example, to take screenshots without having to touch buttons and more.

3. Change display color between Light and Dark Mode

Switching between light and dark modes on your phone can be a good option to adapt the display to the ambient light. In light mode, white predominates, which helps the user to stay more awake and active. The dark mode, in turn, is very useful to reduce the impact of the screen’s glare on the eyes and avoid problems with insomnia, being indicated for night periods. It is interesting to configure the cell phone so that it performs the adjustment automatically, according to the time.

To change the display color on Android, go to “Settings” > “Display”. On iPhone, tap “Settings” > “Display and Brightness”. In both, it will be possible to enable automatic switching between dark and light mode and enable eye comfort protection, which limits the blue light of the device.

4. Automate Focus and Do Not Disturb modes

Some settings prevent the phone from receiving notifications, calls and alerts for a certain period of time. The feature removes distractions when concentration is needed to complete a task, but allows you to include exceptions such as important calls, apps or alarms that should not be silenced. It is possible to customize the function so that, on selected days, the phone automatically starts “Focus” or “Do not disturb” mode at a specific time.

To perform customization on Android, go to “Settings” > “Notifications” > “Do Not Disturb” > “Add Calendar”. On some devices, this can be done by pulling up the quick settings bar at the top of the screen. Then press and hold the “Do not disturb” option. Then tap on “Activate as scheduled”. If you want to configure it on an iPhone, go to “Settings” > “Focus”. Select the desired mode and then swipe down on the screen and go to “Add schedule or automation”.

5. Add widgets on home and lock screens

It is interesting to keep some widgets on the home and lock screens. Items help save time as they are visible as soon as you turn on your phone or unlock it and also shorten access to apps. You can add, for example, a calendar widget to the home screen and easily have the day’s tasks at hand. Likewise, you can quickly see the arrival of an email through the shortcut.

To add a widget to the home screen on Android, press and hold it for a few seconds. Then tap on “Widgets”. Then select the apps or settings you want to include there. For the lock screen, go to “Settings” > “Lock screen” > “Widgets”.

On iPhone, you have to press home screen for a few seconds, then tap “Add (+)”. Select the desired shortcut and tap “Ok”. Once on the lock screen, press and hold it until the “Custom” button appears. Then press and drag the shortcuts you want to insert and tap “Ok”.

6. Explore features of the Accessibility pack

The accessibility features of the devices are designed to make life easier for people with disabilities, but they can also be useful for users without special needs. It is possible to activate screen reading, visibility improvements – such as high contrast and font enhancement –, ambient sound amplification, audio subtitles, voice transcription, among other things. You can also insert a fixed on-screen menu with shortcuts for frequently performed actions on the phone, such as locking the device or changing the volume.

If you prefer, there is also the possibility to customize which items will be present in the auxiliary menu. To use Android’s accessibility options, go to “Settings” > “Accessibility”. The assistant menu can be activated in “Interaction and Crafting” > “Assistant Menu”. On the iPhone, press “Settings” > “Accessibility”. To enable the shortcut assistant, press “Settings” > “Accessibility” > “Touch” > “AssistiveTouch”.

