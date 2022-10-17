7 movies that are trending this week on Netflix (17/10) – Jornada Geek

Films and series continue to be constantly added to the catalog of Netflixand some of them clearly find their audience and the prominent path to the TOP 10 of the platform.

In recent days, several films of different genres have arrived on the streaming platform as original projects, or not, including titles such as The Curse of Bridge Hollowor even a project like The Panthers which quickly began to appear on the list in question. And so you don’t miss a thing, check out some of the titles we’ve selected.

We list 7 movies that are trending this week on Netflix

rental wife

Luiz (Caio Castro) is a 30-year-old man who has never allowed himself to develop deep affectionate relationships with any woman, except for his mother and three sisters. To comply with an imposition from his controlling mother and avoid being left out of the will, the inveterate bachelor hires a surrogate wife, an actress to pose as his fiancée.

Colors of Justice

After witnessing and filming the murder of a young drug dealer by corrupt cops, rookie officer Alicia West (Naomie Harris) teams up with Mouse (Tyrese Gibson), who is willing to help her escape the criminals who want revenge and the police that want to destroy the incriminating recording.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

In the movie The Curse of Bridge Hollowa young (Priah Ferguson) is forced to move from New York to a small town by the name of Bridge Hollow. It turns out that arriving at the place, she soon discovers that much of the city is passionate about Halloween.

While still adapting to the place, she ends up making strange discoveries that lead her to unintentionally awaken a mischievous spirit on the scariest night of the year. If that wasn’t bad enough, the soul still makes the decorations come to life, creating real chaos in the city. To avoid further damage, she’ll have to team up with the last person she wants to save the city and the party: her father (Marlon Wayans).

A very lucky girl

The film A very lucky girl follows the story of Ani Fanelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who seems to have it all: a coveted position in a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon.

But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to share her side of the shocking incident that occurred when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to face a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

blackout

In Blackout, a man wakes up in a hospital with no memory and quickly finds himself on the run in a locked hospital with the Cartel on his tail. He struggles to find his true identity in the cruelest way.

Sing – Who Sings His Evils Amazes

An excited koala named Buster decides to create a singing competition to increase his former theater’s income. The contest moves the animal world and promotes the revelation of diverse talents in the city, all with an eye on the 15 minutes of fame and US$ 100 thousand dollars in prize.

The Panthers

in the plot of The PanthersSabina Wilson (Kristen Stewart) and Jane Kano (Ella Balinska) are two spies who must put their differences aside when they embark on an international adventure with the new Bosley (Elizabeth Banks) and scientist Elena Houghlin (Naomi Scott).

From then on, they must stop a new energy program from becoming a threat to humanity and find out who is behind such an evil plan.