“A Mulher Rei”: Brazil corresponds to the highest grossing film outside the United States

Advertising really is the soul of the business and the dissemination of “The King Woman”movie starring Viola Davisin Brazil it was worth it: the Brazilian box office of the feature corresponds to the largest in the world, outside the United States.

after the arrival of Viola Davis to Brazil, where he participated in several actions to promote the film “The King Woman”the Sony Pictures feature film reaped good results in Brazilian cinema.

Without counting the United States, where the film has already passed the mark of 59 million dollars in box office, Brazil is the biggest market for “The King Woman”, grossing so far 2 million dollars at the box office, around 4.9 million reais.

In total, the film, released on September 16th in the United States and on the 22nd of the same month here in Brazil, has already passed the mark of 76.5 million dollars and already generates profits, since the production cost a total of 50 million dollars. dollars.

Synopsis for “The Woman King”

A Mulher Rei is from the same director and screenwriter of “The Secret Life of Bees” (2008) and “Nos Bastidores da Fama” (2014). In the past, the arrival of Europeans in Africa indicated an imminent threat to the continent. King Ghezo (John Boyega), however, did not seem to believe that this could mean a danger to his reign. His General Nanisca (Viola Davis), in turn, is convinced that they represent a danger to the freedom of her people and suggests that they be fought as soon as possible. For this, highly trained members of the population summoned to join the King’s Guard will be put to the test in an epic battle to save the kingdom of Dahomey. Based on real facts.