A protester is attacked inside the Chinese consulate in the United Kingdom; watch VIDEO | World

A protester was beaten by several men after being dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester, UK, during a demonstration on Sunday (16) against Chinese President Xi Jinping. The video showing the confusion was released on Monday (17) by the Reuters news agency.

The protest took place on the first day of the Communist Party Congress, at which Xi is expected to win a third term as China’s ruler. (See more details at the end of this report)

The video shows several consulate men during a heated confrontation with protesters. The images are confusing, but it is possible to see one of the protesters being dragged into the consulate grounds and being attacked by several people. In another moment, a man wearing a bulletproof vest is kicked by protesters outside the consulate. Later that same man is seen from the inside. (See video above)

Police officers in front of the gate try to maintain order, while talking to people inside the consulate, until the man who was being beaten was thrown outside.

“Officers were at the scene and responded immediately to defuse the situation. Investigations are ongoing to understand all circumstances,” a Manchester Police spokesman said in a statement.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing that he was not aware of the situation, but that Chinese missions act in accordance with international diplomatic agreements.

“Chinese embassies and consulates in the UK have always adhered to the laws of their country of residence, and we also hope that the British side will facilitate the normal performance of tasks for Chinese embassies and consulates,” Wang said.

Alicia Kearns, UK MP and new head of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Twitter:

“The Communist Party of China will not import its beating of protesters and denial of free speech to the British streets. The Chinese ambassador must be summoned and if any official beat up the protesters they must be expelled or prosecuted,” Kearns said. .

The man who was beaten suffered cuts and bruises on his face and went to the hospital for treatment. He had recently immigrated to Britain from Hong Kong, said Matthew Leung, a journalist who was there.

Communist Party Congress

1 of 2 Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Oct 16, 2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for accelerating the construction of a world-class military force while addressing the fight against Covid-19 at the start of the Congress.

Some 2,300 delegates from across the country gathered in the vast Great Hall of the People on the west side of Tiananmen Square, amid tight security and under blue skies after several cloudy days in the Chinese capital.

Xi described the five years since the last party congress as “extremely unusual and abnormal” during a speech that lasted less than two hours – much shorter than his nearly three-and-a-half-hour speech at the 2017 congress because he did not read the entire work report, which he did five years ago.

“We need to strengthen our sense of difficulty, be prepared for danger in times of peace, prepare for a rainy day and be ready to withstand great tests of strong winds and high waves,” he said.

Xi called for strengthening the capacity to maintain national security, ensuring food and energy supplies, protecting supply chains, improving disaster-dealing capacity and protecting personal information.

The biggest applause came when Xi reaffirmed opposition to Taiwan independence.

In the full employment report, Xi used the term “security” 89 times, up from 55 times in 2017, according to a count by the Reuters news agency, while his use of the word “reform” dropped to 48 out of 68 mentions five years ago. years old.

In his decade in power, Xi has set China on an increasingly authoritarian path that has prioritized security, state control of the economy in the name of “common prosperity,” more assertive diplomacy, a stronger military force, and intensifying pressure to take Taiwan, which is democratically governed.

Analysts generally do not expect significant changes in policy direction in Xi’s third term.

Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said that amid China’s slowing economy, Xi is trying to shift the basis of legitimacy from economic growth to security.

“His narrative is: China faces many dangers, the country is in a state of war, figuratively speaking, and he is the savior. With this narrative, he can make people unite around him,” Wu said.

2 of 2 A screen inside a restaurant in Beijing shows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Oct 16, 2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang A screen inside a restaurant in Beijing shows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Oct 16, 2022.