Acer Predator BiFrost Arc A770 graphics card on sale for $313

Presented by the brand at the end of September, the model is available in Taiwan

After being officially announced by the brand at the end of September, the Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 OC is now available for purchase in select international markets. The model drew attention because it was the first official video card from Acer sold outside of the company’s own machine, and also because of its very interesting and modern design, with a very curious cooler system compared to traditional solutions.

THE Intel made official its new models of A7 series this week via the Arc A750 and Arc A770 GPUs. After that, the company’s partners also began to make their versions of video cards available with intermediate GPUs.

The model Arc A770 from Acer is being officially marketed by the brand initially in Taiwan. the price of GPU is NT$12,900 (new Taiwan dollar), something in the $400. According to the website TechPowerUphowever, other stores are selling the A770 of Acer for values ​​close to the $313in the country, below the US$349 announced as the recommended base value for cards with this GPU.

Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 GPU Specifications

THE Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A770 count with 16 GB of GDDR6 memoryan important information, since when revealed by the brand it was not mentioned if it would be a model with 8 or 16 GBboth options available for this model Intel. Now it is known that the A770 gives acer comes equipped with as much memory as possible.

The video card can reach up to 2400 MHz frequency in clock boost and operates by default at 2200 MHz. The model’s TDP is 250W and the source recommended by the manufacturer for use is 650W.

Design displays line references predator and has two fans dedicated to the card’s cooling system, one called Aeroblade 3D and the other regular, 92 mm Frostblade 2.0. The available connections are three DP 2.0 and one HDMI 2.1.

New Intel Hardware in Brazil

THE Intel launched new models of processors, its 13th Gen Intel Corein addition to their A7 series Arc GPU, recently. Soon, both the new Core CPUs and the Intel graphics cards should be available to the public in Brazil as well.

the team of adrenaline spoke with Carlos “Guto” Buarte, Marketing Director of the company in Brazil, during BGS 2022, which revealed a little of what the brand will bring to the country in the near future. Check it out below.

During BGS 2022 we checked out Intel’s stand and talked to Carlos “Guto” Buarte, Marketing Director of the company in Brazil.



