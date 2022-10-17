Action and spy movie with Kristen Stewart is one of the most watched on Netflix today

The Panthers is an action movie, released in 2019 as a remake of the famous spy movie The Panthers2003, starring the trio Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore.

Despite receiving numerous reviews, audiences loved the new film, and now you can watch it on Netflix, that arrived completely by surprise and is making the biggest success.

A lot of people have already been running to watch and are loving it, so much so that it is in the first places of the most watched movies on the platform today.

In the film, Sabina Wilson (Kristen Stewart) and Jane Kano (Ella Balinska) are two Panthers who need to put their differences aside when they embark on an international adventure with the new Bosley (Elizabeth Banks) and with scientist Elena Houghlin (Naomi Scott).

They must stop a new energy program from becoming a threat to humanity and find out who is behind such an evil plan.

