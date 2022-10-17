After 40 days in office, Truss struggles to remain UK prime minister

Seeking urgently to calm financial markets amid the chaos, the UK’s new finance minister announced on Monday the removal of “almost all fiscal measures” introduced three weeks earlier by the government of Liz Truss, whose political survival is threatened.

Jeremy Hunt, appointed on Friday immediately after the resignation of the ultra-liberal Kwasi Kwarteng – who remained in the post for just over a month – made the announcement in a televised speech, before giving explanations in the afternoon at the House of Commons in London. .

Although this goes against parliamentary rules, he explained that he obtained authorization from the Chamber “to reduce counterproductive speculation” about “sensitive decisions for the market”, to which it is necessary to “give confidence and stability”.

British financial markets have been rocked by great jitters and volatility since Truss and Kwarteng unveiled their controversial economic package on 23 September.

The package combined significant public aid for energy bills and sharp tax cuts, but included nothing to finance it other than adding to Britain’s already high public debt.

Taking a dramatic 180-degree turn and further weakening Truss, who remains prime minister but no longer has any real power, Hunt announced: “We will roll back almost all of the fiscal measures announced … three weeks ago.”

Among its key decisions, helping families pay expensive energy bills will be limited to six months, through April, instead of the two years promised by Truss and Kwarteng.

After advancing these changes, Hunt will present, as initially planned, his full budget plan on 31 October, along with forecasts for the UK economy made by the public body OBR.

Truss on the tightrope

Truss, increasingly questioned by everyone, gave a disastrous press conference on Friday to announce her decision to change her finance minister and modify her controversial fiscal measures.

Looking tense to the press, she dodged questions about her own resignation and walked out after 8 minutes.

After this new blow to her credibility, the head of government must meet this Monday afternoon with the deputies of her Conservative Party to try to convince them to keep her in office.

According to the British press, several Conservative MPs have been considering names to replace her for days. The Times newspaper on Monday listed who could replace her at Downing Street.

Truss is Britain’s fourth Conservative prime minister since the 2016 Brexit referendum, but several figures on the British right have publicly opined that she should step down after just 40 days in office.

Markets reassured?

Presented on 23 September, Truss and Kwarteng’s economic plan sowed chaos in financial markets, fearing that British public finances would derail.

The pound fell and the cost of public debt soared, making interest on loans to households and businesses more expensive.

The Bank of England needed to step in to prevent the situation from escalating into a financial crisis, with a massive program to buy long-term debt that ended on Friday.

In a sign that Hunt’s announcements to ensure stability in the UK’s public finances could reassure markets even ahead of his televised speech, the pound rose 1.08% against the dollar on Monday as it traded. at US$1.1293 at 6:20 am (Brasilia time).

Interest rates on 30-year public debt dropped to 4.48%, also reflecting a favorable response from investors.

This reaction “suggests that the removal of Kwasi Kwarteng and the appointment of Jeremy Hunt helped to stabilize the market and restore confidence in the UK public debt market,” said Victoria Scholar, an analyst at Interactive Investors.

Hunt said over the weekend that he would have to take “tough” measures, with tax increases and spending cuts across all ministries, a radical departure from the program by Truss, who advocates an ultra-liberal low-tax policy to spur “economic growth.” “.