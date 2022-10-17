After mistake in Atletiba, Thonny Anderson is no longer part of Coritiba’s plans | coritiba

the attacking midfielder Thonny Anderson is no longer part of Coritiba’s plans for the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

After a mistake made in the classic Atletiba, last Sunday, the club held a meeting this Monday and it was decided that he no longer participates in training with the squad.

The bond with Alviverde was on loan until the end of the year. The athlete’s rights belong to RB Bragantino.

The midfielder’s passage was marked by problems. Previously, he was removed from the field, but was reinstated in the group after the arrival of Guto Ferreira, a few days later.

This is the second case involving the player. At Bahia, in 2021, he was also removed. At the time, Guto Ferreira was also the coach.

In all, he defended Coxa in 32 games, did not score any goals and scored six assists.

Thonny Anderson leaves Coxa before the end of Serie A.

In the classic, Thonny Anderson started on the bench. In the 29th minute of the second half, he replaced Fabrício Daniel and was the character of Athletico’s goal.

After Thiago Heleno’s launch, attacking midfielder Alviverde lost the ball close to the area and could not keep up with Alex Santana in the marking. The midfielder took advantage of the space, finished in the corner of the goal and decided the classic.

Goal by Athletico-PR 1 x 0 Coritiba, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

