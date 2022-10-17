All Easter Eggs and Stephen King References Explained » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Lost hid a lot of easter eggs and Stephen King references throughout the TV show. The link between King’s works and the Lost The plot of the TV series has been well known since the series aired, especially since Lost creators Damon Lindelof, JJ Abrams and producer Carlton Cuse claimed that King’s 1978 novel, “The stand,” it was a staple in the long-running show’s writers’ room. King also referenced Lost in several of his novels, including mentioning Lost often in your weekly entertainment column, “The King’s Pop”, which ran from 2003 to 2011.

After King expressed his adoration for the ABC series, many speculated about its potential contribution to Lost as several characters were inspired by those written by King, and the storytelling techniques the show used were drawn directly from King’s writing style. Despite speculation, any rumors about King’s involvement in Lost have since been unmasked. Even so, there were several references throughout the Lost six seasons that point to the works of the horror writer.

Dostoevsky or King

During Lost season 2, episode 15, “Maternity Leave”, the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 meet Benjamin Linus (Michael Emerson) for the first time, then going by the stolen name, Henry Gale. During Ben’s arrest in the Swan Station armory, Locke (Terry O’Quinn) brings Ben a copy of Dostoevsky’s book. The Brothers Karamazov, only to be asked if any Stephen King novels would be available. This was the first instance of an open mention of King during Lostwhich would also be further explained during Lost Season 3 through the TV shows’ trademark flashback sequences.

Nozz-A-La Cola

Two episodes later, during Lost Season 2, Episode 17, “Lockdown,” Ben, still using the name Henry Gale, sends Sayid (Naveen Andrews), Ana Lucia Cortez (Michelle Rodriguez) and Charlie (Dominic Monaghan) on a journey through the jungle to find the balloon. air in which he supposedly traveled to the island. In addition to a giant smiley face, the balloon had decals saying “Minnesota Metallurgy & Mining Co.” along with sponsorship announcements for Mr. Cluck and Nozz-A-La Cola. This blink-and-you-will-miss moment references a fictional brand of root beer from the Stephen King novel. “The Dark Tower”, whose story inspired many Lost overarching themes, as well as Stephen King’s TV miniseries, “Kingdom Hospital”.

hoss

When Lost began airing in 2004, Sawyer (Josh Holloway) was billed as an antagonist among the survivors. His selfish tendencies and abrasive personality made him a difficult person to connect with, with a perfect example of this in his relentless nickname of the other characters. Throughout the series, Sawyer has referred to the group’s leader, Jack (Matthew Fox), as “Hoss”. This term was inspired by King’s serial novel, “The Green Mile,” where a nursing home employee Brad Dolan also frequently uses the term. In King’s novel, Dolan is a mischievous and nasty character, something that translated into Sawyer during Lost first seasons.

Carrie

Inside Lost In the season three premiere episode, “A Tale of Two Cities”, Ben’s earlier mention of Stephen King during season two was finally explained through flashbacks that took place before Ben’s arrest. “A Tale of Two Cities” opens in a book club hosted by Juliet (Elizabeth Mitchell) in the village of Others on the Island, whose book of the week is none other than King’s 1974 novel, “Carrie.” Juliet says that “Carrie” is one of her all-time favorite books, with a different edition of the novel even appearing on Juliet’s sister’s bedside table during Lost season 3, episode 7, “Not in Portland”. Interestingly, at the end of Lost in season 3, Juliet has become similar to Carrie’s character from the Others’ point of view, with her actions throughout the season causing the deaths of 13 of them.

Hearts in Atlantis

“A Tale of Two Cities” also features flashbacks to Jack’s life before the Island, delving into his paranoia and jealousy following his divorce from Sarah (Julie Bowen). Flashbacks give viewers glimpses of Jack’s hospital office, in which eagle-eyed viewers were able to identify a copy of King’s 1999 series of novels, “Hearts in Atlantis.” This particular novel may hold special significance for Jack, as the stories detail King’s views on the Baby Boomer generation’s inability to keep their promises. Over the course of the series, Jack feels he cannot live up to his father, Christian Shephard (John Terry), even though it is his father who has, in fact, continually failed him.

Ben’s rabbit

A few episodes later, during Lost Season 3, Episode 4, “Every Man for Him”, a Stephen King reference appears again in the form of a white rabbit with the number 8 painted on its back. Ben used the rabbit to insinuate that he placed an explosive pacemaker in Sawyer’s heart, apparently killing the rabbit with the same device before revealing that it was all a ruse. The rabbit is a reference to King’s 2000 memoir, “On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft”, in which King asks the reader to participate in writing exercises. In one, King asks the reader to think of the image of a rabbit in a cage with the number 8 written on its back (perhaps coincidentally one of the Lost Dangerous numbers), suggesting that the writer and reader will see different rabbits, but they will both see the number 8 and will be able to communicate through their shared connection.

the dark tower

Lost The season three finale was explosive for many reasons, with Charlie’s unfortunate death, Jack’s mission to get everyone safely off the Island, and the series’ first flash-forwards being introduced. At one point, the future version of Jack reads a newspaper clipping that contains readable words including “Ted”, “the Tower” and “beam”, all references to Stephen King’s long series of novels, “The Dark Tower”, as well as a nod to “Hearts in Atlantis.” “Ted” refers to Ted Brautigan, a central character throughout “Hearts in Atlantis” which also appears in the latest books in “The Dark Tower” Series. In King’s mythology, “The Dark Tower” The tower (supported by beams) is the point where all times and all worlds meet. Perhaps another reference to this comes during the episode’s final scenes on the Island, which take place on the Island’s Radio Tower, where worlds collide for Jack and the other survivors when they finally make contact with the freighter.

Jack Nicholson

Lost Season 4 episode 8, “Meet Kevin Johnson”, featured the return of Michael Dawson (Harold Perrineau) as a crew member aboard the freighter. At one point, Minkowski (Fisher Stevens) tells Michael he has a call from the mainland, interrupting Michael by bouncing a ball against the wall. Minkowski suggests that Michael could have a “Nicholson”-like cabin fever, referring to legendary actor Jack Nicholson. Nicholson played Jack Torrance in the 1980 film adaptation of Stephen King’s third novel, “The glow,” which sees Torrance lose his grip on reality and descend into insanity while tending the Overlook Hotel, experiencing the same fate as many of the freighter’s crew, including Michael himself.

The turtle

One of the final episodes of Lost also presents a small provocation to the works of Stephen King, namely a turtle that appears during Lost season 6, episode 15, “Across the Sea”. In the final edition of lost official podcast released on May 14, 2010, Lost creators mentioned that the turtle in “Across the Sea” referenced “The Dark Tower”, which highlights turtles as a theme, and also King’s novel, “THIS.” While this was a very subtle hint to the author, it was no surprise that Lindelof and Abrams wanted another tease from King in the series before it finally ended.

There are several other parallels between the works of Stephen King and Lost. This includes the Man in Black, the name of two separate characters featured in Lost is at “The Dark Tower”, Locke’s obsession with the mysterious Hatch related to the plot of “The Tommyknockers”, and the plot for “Duma Key,” that sees characters brought to a strange island by supernatural forces. The King’s Influence Lost was evident from the start, if only from the in-depth character studies throughout the series and the intense stories created in both.