Amber Heard Will Appeal Verdict Against Johnny Depp, They Can’t Settle In Court

Amber Heard will appeal the decision after Johnny Depp’s victory in the defamation trial between the former couple.

Judge Penney Azcarate issued a ruling following the verdict that was handed down on June 1, it said. Law and Crime.

The actors’ legal teams met in court on Friday, but it is unclear whether they have discussed a possible settlement.

Judge Azcarate gave the two parties until Friday to reach an agreement, if they so choose.

Angenette Levy, from Law and Crimereported that the judge “was as serious as usual” and that Depp’s legal team did not request an injunction, as expected.

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for Heard said: “As indicated in yesterday’s congressional hearings, you don’t apologize if you’re innocent. And he doesn’t refuse to appeal if he knows he’s right.”

Lawyer Lisa Bloom believes that we have not seen the end of the trial and that the case will be decided on appeal.

Bloom, whose clients have included Janice Dickinson (in her allegations against Bill Cosby), actor Mischa Barton (in a revenge porn suit) and Harvey Weinstein (whom Bloom was an early adviser to before he resigned) spoke with BBC night after the verdict in the defamation case.

Jurors announced on June 1 that they had reached a decision in the case against Depp and Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. They found that Heard defamed Depp in three statements and that Heard was defamed in one of the three statements at the center of her counterclaim. Depp received $10.35 million in damages and Heard $2 million.

“I want to emphasize that this is not the end, because most defamation cases are decided on appeal,” Bloom told Newsnight, adding that he sees “a lot of issues on appeal” in Depp v. he heard.

He called the verdict “inconsistent” because of the way the jury found that Depp and Heard were slandered.

Specifically, the jury found that Depp was defamed in Heard’s editorial describing himself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” but also found that Heard was defamed in a statement by Adam Waldman (Depp’s former attorney) in which he called some of Heard’s claims “a hoax”.

“How can Amber Heard be slandered when Johnny Depp’s attorney said her allegations were a hoax, and Johnny Depp was also slandered when he said he represented domestic violence?” asked Bloom. “I think that’s inconsistent, and you can’t have an inconsistent verdict.”

Bloom also pointed out that one of the three statements the jury found defamatory is the article’s headline, which Heard “didn’t write.” “She retweeted it but didn’t write it,” Bloom added. “I retweet articles all the time. Am I responsible if there is a false statement inside this item? In general, we believe that people are not responsible for this.”

Bloom added that he believes that “in a year or two” the case will receive a “more definitive answer”.

Heard’s attorney told the show Today that the actress of Aquaman He “absolutely” intends to appeal the verdict, arguing that “a number of things were allowed in this courtroom that should not have been allowed.”