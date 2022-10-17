Ana Maria Braga prepares special program to celebrate 23 years of “Mais Você” – Behind the scenes

The program celebrates 23 years of uninterrupted duration.

The “Mais Você”, by Ana Maria Braga, will be special this coming Monday, commemorating its 23 years of exhibition, according to information from journalist Flavio Ricco, from R7.

According to the established script, the viewer will be able to watch a retrospective of the remarkable moments accumulated over the years: memes that “bombed” on the internet, stories that thrilled and amused the public, in addition to some of the guests at breakfast.

And, of course, situations involving the late Louro José will also be shared under the eyes of his “son”, Louro Mané.

The edition will also feature a surprise message from Roberto Carlos and the presence of special guests: athletes Medina, Ítalo de Souza and Mineirinho.

As part of this festive agenda, on the 18th, the official anniversary date of the program, a new edition of the culinary reality show “Super Chefinhos” will begin.

Over seven days, child actors Valentina Vieira (13 years old), Alana Cabral (15 years old), Alice Palmar (9 years old), Pedro Guilherme (12 years old), Ygor Marçal (9 years old) and João Bravo (13 years old) they will participate in culinary workshops led by different chefs and put their skills into practice.

The thematic tests will not be eliminatory, and the participants will be evaluated day by day by a jury formed by Chef Barbara Verzola and the actress Solange Couto, who will be permanent judges of the competition, in addition to the chef who will give the workshop of the day.