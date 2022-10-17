Ana Maria Braga remembers the idea of ​​​​the appearance of Louro José on the 23rd anniversary of ‘Mais Você’

On the morning of this Monday (17), Ana Maria Braga, 73 years old, was moved live with a tribute made to Tom Veiga, the late interpreter of Louro José, during “Mais Você”. The program, created in 1999, completes 23 years.

++ Felicity Jones has a birthday! Check out the actress’ work

In an exciting montage, the presenter was surprised by the trajectory of Tom Veiga in “Mais Você”, since its creation in 1999. Moved by the images, Ana Maria Braga recalled the time she had the idea of ​​having a talking parrot on the program .

++ Mel Maia pins Jade Picon’s performance in “Travessia”: “Only those who understand”

“Before we were a cartoon program, then I thought ‘how am I going to put these kids in front of the TV, when when the program ends, this dondoca comes in”, joked Ana Maria Braga.

“I thought that if the kids wanted to stay a little longer with the television on, they could stop by and see what I was talking about. The child could stay there because I would have a talking animal. The parrot was learning to talk and we learned to relate. There is no other presenter in the world who talks to a parrot”, explained Ana Maria.

fact-checking content of Father Pee.

Don’t forget to like our pageon Facebook, on twitter and alsoon Instagramfor morePaiPee news.