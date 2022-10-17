Android 13 may bring the function promised in Android 11, but never arrived

Rumors released this week suggest that Google may finally release in Android 13 a feature that was promised by the company in Android 11, in 2020, but that was never released to users of the system. The possible novelty in question is the introduction of support for Cast family devices in the native music player. This change allows the user to quickly switch the device on which the music is being played to the dongles developed by big tech. As tipster Mishaal Rahman speculates, the menu should finally list televisions, chromecasts, speakers and other Bluetooth-paired devices.

This improvement should increase the user experience by integrating all devices with the cell phone, so when changing rooms it is possible to quickly choose where the sound will be played. If confirmed on Android 13, the arrival of this novelty should mark Google’s efforts to interconnect its product ecosystem. Although this is one of the novelties planned for Android 13, the system should also include other improvements aimed at privacy and performance, such as the active apps indicator, new music player and the private clipboard, features that come to make the software even more complete and secure. See what’s new in action:

Are you looking forward to the arrival of Android 13? Will your device be updated? Tell us, comment!

