Anne Hathaway shares scathing thoughts on potential Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway is strongly against a sequel to the 2006 hit comedy film, The devil Wears Pradablatantly saying the sequel won’t happen. The devil Wears Prada it was incredibly successful, mainly because of the big names attached to it, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, as well as the incredible performance the actors gave. The film was also nominated for two Oscars, one for Streep for Best Actress in a Leading Role and one for the film’s costume design. Fans of all ages and demographics flocked to theaters to see it, praising it for its comedic yet accurate portrayal of a stressful work environment.

Inside The devil Wears Prada, Hathaway stars as Andrea Sachs, an aspiring journalist who takes on the role of one of the assistants to incredibly critical stylist and difficult boss Miranda Priestly, played by Streep. Andrea struggles not to get sucked into the fashion world and the politics that comes with it as she tries to maintain healthy relationships with her family, friends and boyfriend Nate. In the end, Andrea realizes that she doesn’t like the person that this job has made her, so she quits and makes amends with those she’s hurt. The devil Wears Prada it’s a reflection on the importance of not getting lost in your career, and that stepping away is a perfectly healthy option, which might not translate well to a sequel.

Despite the success of the original film, Anne Hathaway shared her hard-hitting thoughts on why The Devil Wears Prada 2 it won’t happen with entertainment tonight. The star noted that the film already exists and that rather than waiting for a sequel, audiences should revisit the original. See Hathaway’s full comment below:

There will be no continuation. Will not happen. It’s like, we can’t do this. Will not happen. It exists. There are other movies. There will be other movies. We can just watch that one [The Devil Wears Prada] again.

Why a Devil Wears Prada Sequel Wouldn’t Work

The modern era of Hollywood movies is so heavily tied to sequels and revivals, it makes sense that fans would almost expect a sequel to come out. The devil Wears Prada. However, to Hathaway’s point, a sequel to this film is unlikely to happen, as there is no plot to continue from the first film, with Andrea learning that the brutal world of fashion design is not for her and parting ways with Miranda. after she betrays Nigel. confidence and ruins a future career option for him. although a The devil Wears Prada sequel, the film adaptation ended on a far more finite note than its source material, leaving little room to continue the story.

A sequel would go back to the character development of the last movie or try to replicate the same story with a new cast, something that is blatantly unoriginal and uninteresting when compared to the first movie. Furthermore, it would be difficult to produce The Devil Wears Prada 2 given that Hathaway and Streep have seen their star profiles skyrocket even higher and therefore leave their schedule packed with projects they are invested in. audience expectations, making Hathaway feel that ODevil wears prada will never have a sequel.

Source: ET