Another software bug on the iPhone 14, now related to the SIM card » iPhone Blog

It’s impressive the number of bugs that iOS 16 brought to new iPhones 14, from the start. It’s as if Apple engineers haven’t had enough time to test the new hardware.

If you have a good memory, you’ll remember that Apple had to release a iOS 16.0.1 even before the launch of the new devices, so that they could be activated.

After that, we had other updates to fix other bugs, like the one that made the camera lens vibrate irregularly, or various other problems with the new devices.

Now, one more bug appeared on new models, and Apple claims it’s a problem with software and not hardware.

In an internal memo to technical support, Apple acknowledges that there is a problem with the SIM card activation (either virtual or physical) on some iPhones 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

These models may eventually show a message that says “SIM not supported“. According to the memo, after displaying the pop-up message, the iPhone may freeze completely.

Apple says it is investigating the bug and claims it is not a hardware issue but a software issue. (Another!)

Until an iOS update arrives, Apple advises customers to wait a few minutes to see if the message disappears. If not, customers should not attempt to restore the device.

Instead, they should go to an Apple Store or authorized service center where a repair request can be submitted and the problem resolved.

With all this, it is quite possible that we have one more iOS 16.0.4 even before the release of iOS 16.1.

What would be the reason for all these bugs? Did you miss testing more new devices with iOS 16? And if so, for what reason? Could this be part of the plan? hide the hardware as much as possible before the presentationto avoid leaks?