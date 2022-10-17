Antonio Conte announces Richarlison’s chance at the World Cup: “There’s no risk of not playing” | english football

– I can confirm this: the player has absolutely no risk of not playing in the World Cup. The injury is not that serious. I’m happy for him – said the Tottenham manager.
Conte’s statement followed talks with the club’s medical department. Richarlison’s injury scans on Monday gave him Grade 1 (the lightest). The expected return to the lawns is two weeks.
Last Sunday, in an interview with ESPN Brasil, the Brazilian admitted that he feared that the problem would take him out of the World Cup.
– It’s kind of hard to say because it’s close to a realization, my dream (the World Cup). I have already suffered an injury like this, similar, but I hope it can heal as soon as possible. Last time, I stayed, more or less, for two months (stopped), there at Everton – said Richarlison.
Richarlison was substituted at the start of the second half of the match in London. Hours after the match and the interview, the striker took to social media to thank fans for their support and send an optimistic message.
The striker was the highlight of the Brazilian team in the last two friendlies, against Ghana and Tunisia, with three goals scored. He fights for a spot in the attack of Tite’s team.
