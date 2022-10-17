Apple Announces Space Audio in Cars for the First Time | smart cars

Apple, in partnership with Mercedes-Benz, announced the launch of the first cars with the spatial audio effect, a feature revealed last year and present in the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max headphones. The novelty, presented last Sunday (16), aims to create a 360º audio environment inside the car, giving a greater sensation of sound immersion. So far, there is no expectation of launch in Brazil, and not even a single price prediction, since the function requires special speakers.
According to the website The Vergespatial audio will only be available on some models of the Maybach line, top of the range from the German manufacturer that costs more than US$ 100,000, or around R$ 527,000 at the current dollar rate, without adding taxes.
🔎 Cheap gaming chair: six models for from R$ 579
AirPods Max and AirPods Pro have already left the factory with spatial audio technology — Photo: Disclosure / Apple
👉 Why doesn’t the flash drive play on the car radio? Ask questions in the TechTudo Forum
The value of the vehicle, however, does not cover all costs. In this specific case, the user will still have to pay US$ 4,550 (R$ 24 thousand) to install a system consisting of 31 Burmester speakers to create the 3D environment or up to US$ 6,730 (R$ 35,500) for a 4D experience. In this case, it is understood that each automaker must seek its own solution.
Apple’s novelty uses the Dolby Atmos standard for sound quality, the same applied to many movies that are shown in movie theaters. To use it, however, the user must be an Apple Music subscriber, as the technology only works with streaming songs.
Apple Music has a label on each track that supports virtual 3D format so that the consumer can find it more easily. It is worth mentioning that with the appropriate speakers, spatial audio can also be programmed to work with HomePod and Apple TV, as both are compatible.
with information from 9to5Mac, MacRumors and The Verge
See 11 Alexa voice commands to use in everyday life
Voice commands for Alexa: check out 11 options to use in everyday life