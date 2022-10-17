Apple fires service provider that posted video on TikTok

Known for positions in favor of racial inclusion and increasing the participation of women in technology, Apple could not tolerate the release of a video on TikTok, showing “A day in the life of a black girl working in technology”. By showing internal images of the company, Apple fired a service provider.

TikTok content creator Nylay Boone was not directly fired from Apple, but found, “unexpectedly” that her contract with the company was not renewed after her video went viral on the Chinese short-video platform. As can be seen below, there is nothing secret in the picturesbut only very short scenes of a company office.

Cupertino company policies normally prohibit its employees from posting images or any information inside the offices. The rules are established through employment or service contracts through the famous NDAs (Confidentiality Clauses).

@nylah.akua Black girl working in tech – we are back in office y’all!! ???? #blackwomenintech #blackgirltiktok #dayinthelife #workingintech #backtooffice ? As It Was – Harry Styles

Big techs x tech girlies

The creator and now ex-Apple declares herself “a micro-influencer” and, in addition to the “tech girlie” contentshares his day-to-day with other vlogs with different topics, such as travel videos, questions and answers to followers and incursions to the Trader Joe organic food supermarket.

The video “Day in the life of a black girl…” has already garnered more than 400,000 views, as well as hundreds of comments asking for career tips and asking questions about the creator’s work and routine.

speaking to The Verge, Boone stated that the purpose of his video was just to show thousands of black women that this career can be an option in their lives. In addition to helping Apple itself conquer a more representative workforce, he concludes.