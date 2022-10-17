Apple may launch dock that turns iPad into a hub

In his latest newsletter, the journalist Mark Gurmangives Bloombergbrought information about the launch of the new iPads Pro and the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks Pro.

In the same newsletter, he reiterated rumors about an alleged new Apple product that combines an iPad with a speaker — which could serve as a hub for smart homes.

Precisely, Gurman said that Apple will be able to adopt the same approach as Google, which at its event earlier this month announced a dock with an integrated speaker to dock the Pixel Tablet.

I’m told that Apple is working to bring iPad-like functionality as early as 2023. I reported last year that Apple is exploring a standalone device that combines an iPad with a speaker hub. The idea is to offer something that users can place on the kitchen counter, in the living room or on the nightstand. But Apple also worked on an iPad stand accessory that could be sold separately and would accomplish much the same thing.

Considering the possibility that the upcoming iPad Pro will gain support for MagSafe, as well as a new 4-pin Smart Connector, we can speculate that these technologies would be used to enable power and data transfer.

In the field of smart speakers, Gurman also said that Apple continues to work on a new version of the HomePod — which could be larger than the current HomePod mini, but possibly smaller than the original HomePod. Last May, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that a new model of the speaker could be released by the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2023.

The way is to keep following all this!