Apple to renew iPads with ‘monster chip’ and USB-C

For those who thought the iPhone 14 had ended the season of releases of the applethe company has some more news up its sleeve for 2022. According to Bloombergthe manufacturer is expected to announce updates for the iPad and Apple TV in the coming days.

The company is expected to announce two new iPad Pro models, 11 and 12.9 inches. The main novelty is that both must take the M2 processorwhat is it presented in june on the new MacBook Air. With 5 nanometer technology, the M2 has 20 billion transistors (25% more than the M1), it improves the energy saving and processing capacity of the machine, increasing its power.

According to Apple, the new chip has an 18% faster CPU and 35% more powerful graphics processing than the M1 — plus it uses only 25% of the power of rivals with the same number of CPU cores.

In terms of design, the tablets should maintain the look of last year’s Pro models, keeping in line with the aesthetics of the other iPad and iPhone models.

Along with the new Pro models, the company is expected to announce a cheapest iPadentitled to entry USB-C. This represents a significant change for the company’s tablet lineup, as the traditional iPad lineup receives discrete annual updates. The move should also anticipate the transition of the company’s devices to USB-C – Apple is in the sights of European regulators to include universal connectors in the industry and abandon proprietary systems.

12.9-inch iPad Pro released in 2021

According to the report, Apple has plans to turn its tablets into a smart hub with speakers. The approach would be similar to what the Google is doing with its next Pixel Tablet or what the amazon do with echo. The idea is to offer something that users can place on the kitchen counter, in the living room or on the nightstand.

The company’s intention would be to upgrade the HomePod, which would be larger than the mini version of the product, or launch an Apple TV combined with smart speaker device, FaceTime camera and other functions. However, until they are ready, the iPad has become a smart home bet. Thus, it is possible for the iPad to gain support with speakers and be converted into a home hub.