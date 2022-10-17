Arab prince ‘friend’ of controversial actress is feared even by the US president

The Saudi Arabian monarchy is shrouded in mystery. One aspect everyone knows: the crown prince is one of the most powerful men in the world.

At the age of 37, Mohammad bin Salman effectively commands the country, as his father, King Salman, 86, is weakened by Alzheimer’s Disease.

The prince has the second largest oil reserves on the planet (second only to Venezuela) and one of the largest natural gas reserves. This gives him immeasurable influence.

At your command, the production of barrels of oil can be increased or decreased. As a result, it impacts the international price and affects the largest economies, such as the United States and the European Union.

Recently, US President Joe Biden said that he may reassess the relationship with Saudi Arabia after the country announces a cut in daily productivity.

This reduction could raise the price of fuel and, consequently, undermine the Democrat’s popularity. With such power of interference, the Saudi prince sends chills to the White House.

When he took over the reigns of the kingdom, Mohammad bin Salman sold the image of a reformer. The belief arose that he would relax repressive laws – especially in relation to women – based on the strictest version of Islam.

Shortly after, he came to be seen as authoritarian and dangerous. He was involved in some controversies. One of the worst was the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. From within the royal family, he became one of the Salmans’ most vocal critics.

In October 2018, he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey and was never seen again. A US government investigation indicated that the crown prince may have authorized the death. The kingdom denies.

Mohammad was also accused of trying to spy on the cell phone of one of the richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos, owner of e-commerce giant Amazon and space exploration company Blue Origin.

The objective would be to gather compromising information in order to pressure him to stop his newspaper, ‘The Washington Post’, from continuing to publish negative stories about the Saudi monarchy.

Mohammad has the picturesque side. A football fan, he leads the investment fund that bought the English team Newcastle in 2021. The club has not won the Premier League since 1909.

With a personal fortune of 18 billion dollars, around R$95 billion (his family’s assets are equivalent to R$7.4 trillion), the crown prince also owns the most expensive house on the planet.

This is the Chateau Louis XIV, in Louveciennes, near Paris. A castle that mimics the extravagant luxury of the nearby Palace of Versailles. The 7,000 square meter property was purchased in 2015 for €275 million.

The biography of Mohammad bin Salman also includes the surprising friendship with American actress Lindsay Lohan, from the youth classic ‘Mean Girls’, famous for her controversial behavior.

In 2019, the international press reported that the two were ‘very close’. The insinuation fell like a bombshell: the Arab nobleman is married and the father of 4 children.

The bad words said that the redhead from Hollywood had won an unlimited admirer credit card. The monarchy denied its prince’s potentially dangerous liaison with the troublemaker artist.







Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, owner of nearly R$100 billion in wealth Photo: reproduction





Prince with the power of a king, Mohammad was received by Queen Elizabeth and President Biden Photo: Reproductions





The Saudi capital, Riyadh, is both traditional and modern; the castle of Mohammad bin Salman in France impresses Photo: Reproductions





Lindsay Lohan reportedly received ‘pampering’ from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Photo: reproduction

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!