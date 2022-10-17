Article | Meet ‘Alias ​​Grace’, acclaimed miniseries based on the novel by Margaret Atwood

Historical dramas are always subject to adoration and, in most cases, they are one of the favorite genres of the public who are aficionados of series and movies. In recent years, this type of storytelling has gained immense popularity and such unpremeditated acceptance has allowed contemporary television to gain gems such as ‘Downton Abbey’set at the beginning of the 20th century, ‘Penny Dreadful’recreating a supernatural London of the late 19th century, and ‘The Crown’a gem to be appreciated with the utmost caution, recounting the troubled reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Of all the elements within the aforementioned plots, the credible recreation of the atmosphere befitting the time is one of the most noticeable by the fans. And, following the high standard of similar shows, ‘Alias ​​Grace’ finds a place in the heart of this audience by surprising and reaching the expected expectations, especially in the case of a novel signed by Margaret Atwood (author of the great literary and television success ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’). In contrast to his most famous work, which is centered on a dystopian and theocentric future, the series in question is set in the conflicted Canadian period in which the territory was constantly “invaded” by Irish and Scottish immigrants – more precisely in the mid-19th century. . The main plot revolves around the title character Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon), whose name can be seen as an irony (grace means grace, in English), as his life was marked by a constant storm of tragedy.

In the very first chapter, scrutinized by a non-linear montage that reminds us of the narrative transgressions of the Surrealist avant-garde at the beginning of the last century, we discover that the young girl was accused of murdering her bosses, enticing herself to the handyman James McDermott (Kerr Logan) to carry out his demonic plan. However, unlike her partner, who was sentenced to be hanged, Grace remained almost untouched by greater forces, being supported by countless names and social classes of respect, which repeatedly declared that it only worked as a top that could be influenced in the plans architected by the troubled man.

This already leads us to perceive a pattern of incomprehension on the part of the protagonist’s personality – and she makes a point of reminding us of this in an interesting constant, in a voice over as enigmatic as his own words. She is called crazy, ignorant, murderer, lover, prostitute, naive and countless other adjectives that turn her into a very superficial social construction for the psychological depth she carries – and, as if that weren’t enough, the dialogues are marked by their own poetics. from Norse mythology (a balanced mix of colors and common nouns that come in as metaphors for everyday life).

Grace doesn’t understand herself. And she couldn’t, as her little life experience was marred, as above, by unfortunate events that began when she was just a teenager. During his sessions with psychologist Simon Jordan (Edward Holcroft), she talks about her childhood, her mortal moments on a slave ship-style vessel from Ireland to America, and how she survived the loss of loved ones. The sequences set on the ship are not only raw in essence, but are endowed with an intoxicating sensoriality that prevents us from taking our eyes off the screen, even with the explicitness typical of Atwood’s works: the change from closer to more open shots contributes to the unnerving feeling that grips the characters, who spent eight weeks in degrading conditions to achieve a long-cherished dream.

Things don’t improve much when they arrive at their destination: Grace’s mother dies during the trip, and the infamous father is the typical alpha male of an extremely traditional family who uses and abuses his patriarchal title to subject the women of the family to a inferior level. Of course, this is typical of the society of the time, whose face is stamped with some contemporary touches precisely to propose a more in-depth discussion; So it’s no surprise that the girl leaves home at the first opportunity, even though she has to leave her four brothers behind as a way to start a new life – and it’s at this very moment that a tour de force well delineated begins to show.

Throughout the narrative, Grace ends up encountering numerous archetypes of the hero’s journey. The guardian figure emerges in the brief appearance of Rebecca Liddiard as Mary Whitney, a servant to the Parkinson family who immediately manages to captivate the public. Her rebellious and revolutionary personality – which speaks to the growing social movements in Canada at the time – is one of the main factors that manages to impact Grace’s serene and almost frightening stillness. In fact, the chemistry between Liddiard and Gadon is of an enveloping purity that leads us to wonder if any spark of love could arise between the two. However, the bonds between them grow stronger as the months pass, becoming best friends, confidants, and eventually reversing roles when this guardian and protector meets tragic ruin, stemming even from her subordinate status. .

It is undeniable to say that the protagonist has gone through countless losses – and, at the moment she loses her friend to an act of self-salvation, she develops some psychic disorders that are justified by an overwhelming faith. After all, Grace comes from a religious upbringing that not only rescues Catholic elements, but extends her openness to Celtic (mostly Scottish) mythology to give her a little comfort. This ideal starts from the premise that the intangibility of faith is one of the reasons that reaffirm human lucidity – coming into conflict with itself for the treatment it receives within the series.

Comic escape emerges in the inviting and mysterious face of Jeremiah Pontelli (Zachary Levi), a mystical traveling salesman who uses his “gypsy background” to protect those he cares about and provide them with some clarity for the future. On his first date with Grace, the charming boy reads his hand and basically says that “after the storm comes the calm”. And, well, he couldn’t be more correct, considering that the upheavals in her life reached dark heights before finally finding her well-earned peace in a “mandatory redemption” arc she shouldn’t have been a part of in the first place.

The events that take place in ‘Alias ​​Grace’ are essential for a radical change in the direction of the story – and here, the narrative and imagery conception is of a gigantic controversy in bringing biblical elements to the screen. Sometime after Mary’s death, Grace is invited by the seemingly kind and motherly Nancy Montgomery (Anna Paquin), housekeeper to Thomas Kinnear (Paul Gross), who invites her to help her with the housework. It is undeniable to say that the peace on Nancy’s face is extremely inviting – her clothes and even the color palette that surrounds her are adorned with light colors such as pale pink and baby blue, transforming her into a piece of paradise that walk in the world of the living. The metaphor for the Catholic gospel comes right there: behind a mask of kindness, hides the real serpent – and the housekeeper goes to great lengths to show her regret in hiring Grace to help her.

After all, Nancy and Thomas are having an affair, and the woman’s jealous personality is something despicable that causes us nothing but disgust. And her disturbances are expressed in the form of the degrading tasks of the young girl, who, in one sequence, lets her internalized feelings explode for one of the few scenes of clash between social positions. And things get even more harrowing when her attitude changes to one of eerily touching docility.

The series is by no means pamphleteering; she analyzes the rise and fall of a woman – following in the footsteps of ‘Jackie’, a biopic about Jacqueline Kennedy released in 2016 -, with an imagery identity that values ​​the whole and the particular. In other words, the framing of the scenes dialogues in parallel with the feeling you want to convey – the grandiloquence and majesty of the rulers and wealthy families is rectified with general and symmetrical plans that reveal financial stability, while more intimate moments cherish the close-up, with a focus on brightness. and in the mysticism of the eyes. And this not only serves to connect the audience with such well-crafted characters, but also in a condescending way of portraying the character embodied by Gadon – which we saw in an interesting performance in ‘The Ninth Life of Louis Drax’, but that is completely out of your comfort zone here. His characterization is mysterious, indecipherable and oblique, with certain adorable mannerisms such as the frown.

Of course, the show wouldn’t give up a supernatural outlet — and it comes at the end of the season. I already say that the conclusion will not be swallowed by all of the public, but it is even understandable to consider two main things: first, the spiritual question has always been on the agenda among the richest ladies of society, seeking profit in the religious sessions they held in their own houses to find clarity; second, the “incarnation” of Mary’s spirit, responsible for causing Grace to commit such atrocities, leans towards the growing studies of split personalities of the time, predecessors to the metapsychology of the early 20th century.

‘Alias ​​Grace’ it is a great success of Netflix and deserved more attention than it does, especially on the eve of its fifth birthday – and its narrative not only provides an original and interesting perspective on period dramas, but also reaffirms the literary and television empire of Margaret Atwood, one of the best authors of her era. generation and that will be definitively marked in history.

