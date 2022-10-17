At the Ballon d’Or, Raí says that brother Sócrates represents the value of democracy and makes Lula’s ‘L’ | Elections 2022

Former soccer player Raí made a gesture in support of the presidential candidate Lula (PT) in the delivery of the Golden Ball award, this Monday (17). The tribute took place during the section of the award that remembers his brother, also ex-player Socrates, who died in 2011.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Raí, who is a four-time world champion with the Brazilian team at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, handed over the award named after Sócrates, created by the organization of the Golden Ball to reward players committed to social projects.

In his speech, the former midfielder cited Brazil’s presidential election and then made a gesture with his hand that forms the letter ‘L’ – used by Lula supporters to refer to the former president.

“We will have an important decision in our country in a few days. We know very well which side he is on. [Sócrates] would be. We will all be supporting him [Lula]. Important not only for Brazil, but for the world”, said Raí, before handing the trophy to the player Sadio Mané – who won in the category for promoting social actions in Senegal, his country.

Lula thanked the gesture on his social networks and said he was watching the ceremony.

Raí declared support for Lula’s candidacy on September 13, before the first round of the presidential election. He stated that he votes for Lula “because I believe in democracy, not torture, whatever morality.”

Brother of São Paulo, Sócrates led the movement called Democracia Corinthiana, in the 1980s, when he defended the black-and-white. The athletes decided important issues for the team with votes and demanded the redemocratization of the country, which was under a dictatorial government commanded by the military.