Athletico beats Atletiba with a goal from Alex Santana at the end of the game

Athletico hosted Coritiba today (16), at Arena da Baixada, in a match for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. At the end of the second half, Alex Santana scored the winning goal for the home team. With the result, Hurricane remained in sixth place, with 51 points gained, while Coxa remains stationed in 15th, with 34.

Goals disallowed in the first half

The first stage was marked by the balanced and good game of both teams. Coxa started with more dangerous actions and almost scored with Fabrício Daniel and Boschilia, but the attackers stopped in poor defenses of Bento. The attacker tried again and hit the crossbar.

Athletico even scored twice, with Vitinho and Chancellor (against), but in both situations it was offside. Unable to hit the nets, the teams went into the break.

Fabricio Daniel, from Coritiba, regrets during the game against Athletico Image: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Winning goal at lights out

Coritiba started the second half well, looking for actions with Manga on the left, but Athletico took the risk first, with Terans risking from afar. Soon after, the Uruguayan took a corner, defender Pedro Henrique headed and took paint off the beam.

The Hurricane started to be more present in the offensive field and Cuello had a chance to score, but Gabriel saved it. Coxa returned to the attack. Bruno Gomes took a free-kick in the area, Martínez deflected it, and the ball hit Erick. Bento had to make a great save to avoid the goal.

Cuello, from Athletico tries to get out of Coritiba’s marking during a classic from Paraná for the Brazilian Championship Image: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Practically at the end of the lights, midfielder Alex Santana passed the mark, kicked in the corner and secured the three points for the home team with another decisive goal of the season.

Next Saturday (22), Athletico travels to Bragança Paulista and duels against Bragantino, with the ball rolling from 16:30. Meanwhile, Coxa enters the field on Thursday (20), to face São Paulo, at Estádio do Morumbi, at 8 pm.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

Athletico 1×0 Coritiba

Place: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba-PR

date/time: 10/16/2022 – 19h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa-BA) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS)

fourth referee: Lucas Paulo Torezin (PR)

Video referee (VAR): Daniel Nobre Bins (Fifa-RS)

yellow cards: Pedrinho, Fernandinho (Athletico), Alef Manga (Coritiba)

GOAL: Alex Santana (44’/2T) (1-0)

Athletico Paranaense – coach: Felipe

Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno, Abner (Pedrinho 19’/2T); Erick, Fernandinho, Terans (Alex Santana 10’/2T); Cuello, Vitinho (Canobbio 10’/2T) and Pablo (Vitor Roque 19’/2T).

coritiba – coach: Guto Ferreira

Gabriel; Nathanael, Chancellor, Castan, R. Santos; J. Trindade, Bruno Gomes, Bernardo (José Hugo 40’/2T), Boschilia (Martínez 24’/2T); Manga (Léo Gamalho 39’/2T) and Fabricio Daniel (Thonny Anderson 29’/2T).