Athletico performances: Cuello seizes the chance and gives work against Coritiba; Alex Santana decides | athletico-pr

the attacker Cuello and the steering wheel Alex Santana took advantage of their chances at Atletiba 390. Athletico won the coritiba 1-0, on Sunday night, at Arena da Baixada, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The Argentine athlete won the title and showed that he can be a starter in the Libertadores final, on October 29. The midfielder came in and scored the winning goal, with a beautiful kick.

Best moments of Athletico-PR 1 x 0 Coritiba, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Cuello: novelty in the lineup, the Argentinian entered Canobbio’s spot and was very participative in the attack. He even gave Terans a great pass over the top, in a goal disallowed for offside. Cuello also risked shots and forced Gabriel to make two good saves in the second half. It may have dug the title to the Libertadores final. Grade: 7.0

Alex Santana: the midfielder entered the second stage in the place of Terans and made a discreet performance, although he sought to appear to play. The goal came out of his insistence in the 44th minute. He beat Thonny Anderson, set up and sent the corner, in a feature of his game. Grade: 7.0

1 of 1 Athletico-PR x Coritiba — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Athletico-PR x Coritiba — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

bento [GOL] : 7.0

: 7.0 Khelven [LAD] : 6.0

: 6.0 Thiago Heleno [ZAG] : 7.0

: 7.0 Pedro Henrique [ZAG]: 6.5

6.5 Abner [LAE] : 6.0

: 6.0 (Pedro [LAE]: 5.5)

Erick [VOL] : 6.0

: 6.0 Fernandinho: [VOL]: 6.5

6.5 David Terans [MEC] : 6.0

: 6.0 (Alex Santana [VOL]: 7.0)

Cuello [ATA] : 7.0

: 7.0 (Romulus [ATA]: 6.0)

Vitinho [ATA] : 6.0

: 6.0 (canobbio [ATA]: 5.0)

Pablo [ATA] : 5.5

: 5.5 (Victor Roque [ATA]: 5.5)