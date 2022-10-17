Atlético: official name of Arena MRV can be changed; understand – Radio Itatiaia

About five months before the inauguration of the MRV Arena, the backstage of Atlético’s Deliberative Council is agitated in relation to the discussion about a possible change of the official name of the stadium. Information brought by Itatiaia columnist Ricardo Kertzman in this Sunday’s Bola Premiada (16) shows that there is collective dissatisfaction among councilors about the chosen name – Elias Kalil Stadium – without a democratic vote with prior call of members for this specific agenda.

Faced with the imbroglio and the irregularity in the procedure that determined the official name of Arena MRV, the current president of the Deliberative Council, Ricardo Guimarães, intends to convene a new assembly so that the members formally discuss and vote on the title that will take Atlético home. This information is from the reporter Thiago Reis.

Arena MRV name was decided with alleged violation of the statute

As detailed by Kertzman, the official name of Arena MRV in honor of the former president of Atlético, Elias Kalil, was decided in an assembly of the Deliberative Council to deal with other matters related to Atlético. Therefore, the definition of this name does not find legal support in the alvinegro statute, since there was no official call for voting.

What the councilors are demanding, according to Kertzman, is a legal and democratic vote on a specific agenda – and which may, by the way, decide to maintain the current title Estádio Elias Kalil.