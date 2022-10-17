Ballon d’Or 2022: Benzema is the best player in the world | international football

Benzema is on top of the world. Favourite, the Real Madrid forward was crowned by the magazine France Football and led to 2022 Ballon d’Or, which awards the best player of the 2021/22 season. It is the first time that the 34-year-old Frenchman has won the trophy.

Benzema receives the Best in the World award from Zidane

In his speech, the player mentioned the idols Zidane and Ronaldo as a reference.

“I’m thinking about when I was little, about all the work that I never stopped doing. It was a child’s dream. I grew up with that in my head and then I had all the motivation in my life: Zidane and Ronaldo”, said Benzema, pointing to the exes. -players, present at the ceremony.

Benzema in 2021/22

46 games

44 goals

15 assists

Titles: Champions, Espanyol, European Supercup and Spanish Supercup

Benzema poses with the 2022 Ballon d'Or – Photo: Franck Fife/AFP

Sadio Mané, ex-Liverpool and currently at Bayern Munich, and De Bruyne, from Manchester City, completed the Top-3 of the award. Barcelona’s Lewandowski was fourth, and Liverpool’s Salah was fifth.

At 34, Benzema is the oldest player to be crowned the Ballon d’Or.. Before, his best position had been fourth place in the last edition. The striker reinforced his career overcoming for the six years spent away from the French national teambetween 2015 and 2021.

“It’s a lot of work, not dropping anything. Always train more and always keep that dream in our head. Everything is possible. There were difficult times for me. You don’t just look on the bright side. But this period when I was not in the selection and I didn’t leave anything. I always trained.

“I’m very proud of my path,” he declared.

With the award, France is now the country with the most Ballons d’Or, alongside Argentina: seven. Before Benzema, Raymond Kopa (1958), Platini (1983, 1984 and 1985), Papin (1991) and Zidane (1998) were also awarded French. Among Argentines, all seven times they went with Messi.

See the Top 10 for the Ballon d’Or:

Benzema (FRA, Real Madrid, forward) Mané (SEN, Bayern Munich, forward) De Bruyne (BEL, Manchester City, midfielder) Lewandowski (POL, Barcelona, ​​forward) Salah (EGI, Liverpool, forward) Mbappé (FRA, PSG, forward) Courtois (BEL, Real Madrid, goalkeeper) Vini Jr. (BRA, Real Madrid, forward) Modric (CRO, Real Madrid, midfielder) Haaland (NOR, Manchester City, forward)

The award has no connection with FIFA, which will hold its own ceremony after the World Cup. Current winner Messi was not among this year’s 30 nominees. The Argentine was out for the first time since 2005.

Golden Ball vs The Best: understand the difference

France Football makes a list of 30 finalists — 20 for women — and submits it to journalists from different countries. In the last edition, there were 180 participants. Each makes their Top-5, and scores are given by position. The best placed wins the Ballon d’Or.

Until 1994, the award was given only to European players. Afterwards, France Football expanded the range to any club athlete on the continent. As of 2006, there were no more restrictions, any player in the world could be crowned.

That’s why Pele or Maradona were never Ballon d’Or. In 2015, when he turned 60, France Football has reviewed all its awards based on current rules and recognized that the King of Football would take the trophy seven times: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1965 and 1970.

2 of 2 Pelé never won the Ballon d’Or: France Football awarded only Europeans until 1994 — Photo: Reproduction Pele never won the Ballon d’Or: France Football awarded only Europeans until 1994 – Photo: Reproduction

Since 2018, the magazine has introduced new awards: the Golden Ball for the best player, the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper, and the Kopa Trophy for the best youngster. In 2022, the novelties were the Gerd Müller Trophy, for the top scorer of the season, and the Sócrates Award, a recognition for those who are socially engaged.