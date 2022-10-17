Ballon d’Or 2022: Benzema is the best player in the world | international football

Benzema is on top of the world. Favourite, the Real Madrid forward was crowned by the magazine France Football and led to 2022 Ballon d’Or, which awards the best player of the 2021/22 season. It is the first time that the 34-year-old Frenchman has won the trophy.

Benzema receives the Best in the World award from Zidane

In his speech, the player mentioned the idols Zidane and Ronaldo as a reference.

“I’m thinking about when I was little, about all the work that I never stopped doing. It was a child’s dream. I grew up with that in my head and then I had all the motivation in my life: Zidane and Ronaldo”, said Benzema, pointing to the exes. -players, present at the ceremony.

Benzema in 2021/22
46 games
44 goals
15 assists
Titles: Champions, Espanyol, European Supercup and Spanish Supercup

Benzema poses with the 2022 Ballon d’Or – Photo: Franck Fife/AFP

Sadio Mané, ex-Liverpool and currently at Bayern Munich, and De Bruyne, from Manchester City, completed the Top-3 of the award. Barcelona’s Lewandowski was fourth, and Liverpool’s Salah was fifth.

At 34, Benzema is the oldest player to be crowned the Ballon d’Or.. Before, his best position had been fourth place in the last edition. The striker reinforced his career overcoming for the six years spent away from the French national teambetween 2015 and 2021.

“It’s a lot of work, not dropping anything. Always train more and always keep that dream in our head. Everything is possible. There were difficult times for me. You don’t just look on the bright side. But this period when I was not in the selection and I didn’t leave anything. I always trained.

“I’m very proud of my path,” he declared.

With the award, France is now the country with the most Ballons d’Or, alongside Argentina: seven. Before Benzema, Raymond Kopa (1958), Platini (1983, 1984 and 1985), Papin (1991) and Zidane (1998) were also awarded French. Among Argentines, all seven times they went with Messi.

See the Top 10 for the Ballon d’Or:

  1. Benzema (FRA, Real Madrid, forward)
  2. Mané (SEN, Bayern Munich, forward)
  3. De Bruyne (BEL, Manchester City, midfielder)
  4. Lewandowski (POL, Barcelona, ​​forward)
  5. Salah (EGI, Liverpool, forward)
  6. Mbappé (FRA, PSG, forward)
  7. Courtois (BEL, Real Madrid, goalkeeper)
  8. Vini Jr. (BRA, Real Madrid, forward)
  9. Modric (CRO, Real Madrid, midfielder)
  10. Haaland (NOR, Manchester City, forward)
Benzema is honored with a video about his career at the Golden Ball Award

The award has no connection with FIFA, which will hold its own ceremony after the World Cup. Current winner Messi was not among this year’s 30 nominees. The Argentine was out for the first time since 2005.

  • Golden Ball vs The Best: understand the difference

France Football makes a list of 30 finalists — 20 for women — and submits it to journalists from different countries. In the last edition, there were 180 participants. Each makes their Top-5, and scores are given by position. The best placed wins the Ballon d’Or.

Until 1994, the award was given only to European players. Afterwards, France Football expanded the range to any club athlete on the continent. As of 2006, there were no more restrictions, any player in the world could be crowned.

That’s why Pele or Maradona were never Ballon d’Or. In 2015, when he turned 60, France Football has reviewed all its awards based on current rules and recognized that the King of Football would take the trophy seven times: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1965 and 1970.

Pele never won the Ballon d’Or: France Football awarded only Europeans until 1994 – Photo: Reproduction

Since 2018, the magazine has introduced new awards: the Golden Ball for the best player, the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper, and the Kopa Trophy for the best youngster. In 2022, the novelties were the Gerd Müller Trophy, for the top scorer of the season, and the Sócrates Award, a recognition for those who are socially engaged.

Ballon d’Or winners

YEAR WINNER CLUB
1956 Stanley Matthews (ING) blackpool
1957 Di Stefano (ESP) Real Madrid
1958 Raymond Kopa (FRA) Real Madrid
1959 Di Stefano (ESP) Real Madrid
1960 Luis Suarez (ESP) barcelona
1961 Sivori (ITA) Juventus
1962 Josef Masopust (TCH) Dukla Prague
1963 Yashin (RUS) dynamo of moscow
1964 Denis Law (ESC) Manchester United
1965 Eusebio (ENG) benfica
1966 Bobby Charlton (ING) Manchester United
1967 Florian Albert (HUN) Ferencváros
1968 George Best (NIRL) Manchester United
1969 Gianni Rivera (ITA) Milan
1970 Gerd Muller (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1971 Johan Cruijff (HOL) ajax
1972 Beckenbauer (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1973 Johan Cruijff (HOL) barcelona
1974 Johan Cruijff (HOL) barcelona
1975 Oleg Blokhin (UCR) Kiev dynamo
1976 Beckenbauer (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1977 Allan Simonsen (DIN) Borussia Monchengladbach
1978 Kevin Keegan (ING) Hamburg
1979 Kevin Keegan (ING) Hamburg
1980 Rummenigge (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1981 Rummenigge (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1982 Paolo Rossi (ITA) Juventus
1983 Michel Platini (FRA) Juventus
1984 Michel Platini (FRA) Juventus
1985 Michel Platini (FRA) Juventus
1986 Igor Belanov (UCR) Kiev dynamo
1987 Ruud Gullit (HOL) Milan
1988 Van Basten (HOL) Milan
1989 Van Basten (HOL) Milan
nineteen ninety Matthäus (ALE) Inter Milan
1991 Jean-Pierre Papin (FRA) Olympique de Marseille
1992 Van Basten (HOL) Milan
1993 Baggio (ITA) Juventus
1994 Stoichkov (BUL) barcelona
1995 Weah (LIB) Milan
1996 Sammer (ALE) Borussia Dortmund
1997 Ronaldo (BRA) Inter Milan
1998 Zidane (FRA) Juventus
1999 Rivaldo (BRA) barcelona
2000 Fig ( POR) Real Madrid
2001 Owen (ING) Liverpool
2002 Ronaldo (BRA) Real Madrid
2003 Nedvěd (TCH) Juventus
2004 Shevchenko (UCR) Milan
2005 Ronaldinho (BRA) barcelona
2006 Cannavaro (ITA) Real Madrid
2007 Kaka (BRA) Milan
2008 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Manchester United
2009 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2010 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2011 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2012 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2013 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Real Madrid
2014 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Real Madrid
2015 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2016 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Real Madrid
2017 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Real Madrid
2018 Modric (CRO) Real Madrid
2019 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2020
2021 Messi (ARG) PSG
2022 Benzema (FRA) Real Madrid

