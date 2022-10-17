Ballon d’Or 2022: Benzema is the favorite in Globo’s newsroom | international football

The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony takes place this Monday and has Karim Benzema as the big favorite for the award. At least that’s what the votes of journalists from Globo’s sports newsroom indicate. the French of Real Madrid received 44 out of 50 citations.

Sportv broadcasts the event from 3:30 pm (Brasília time), and ge follow in real time

Learn all about the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony

See how the international football editor analyzed the 2021/22 season

Who deserves to win the Ballon d’Or 2022? Globo’s sports newsroom votes

Spanish and Champions League champion with Real Madrid, Benzema was the top scorer in both competitions. In all, he scored 44 goals out of 46 in the 2021/22 season. The Ballon d’Or analysis period runs from August 2021 to July 2022, unlike the upcoming FIFA The Best, which will be delivered next year and will take into account the Qatar World Cup.

1 of 1 Benzema won Spanish and Champions League champions with Real Madrid — Photo: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Benzema won Spanish and Champions League champions with Real Madrid — Photo: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty

Lewandowski, Vini Jr, Mbappé and De Bruyne were the other players remembered. Vinicius Junior is Brazil’s biggest hope for the award, with a chance to be among the top three after a great campaign last season.

France Football, organizer of the awards, had released a list with 30 names competing, and they were also part of it: Rüdiger, Bernardo Silva, Casemiro, Nkunku, Cristiano Ronaldo, Darwin Núñez, Vlahovic, Haaland, Fabinho, Kane, Son, João Cancelo , Kimmich, Luis Díaz, Modric, Maignan, Salah, Foden, Rafael Leão, Mahrez, Mané, Haller, Courtois, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk.

Biggest winner in history, with seven awards, Messi was elected in the last two editions, in 2019 and 2021. This time, the Argentine does not compete for the award, as well as his teammate Neymar. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no Ballon d’Or in 2020.

If he confirms the favoritism, Benzema will be the fifth Frenchman to win the award – before him, Kopa, Platini, Papin and Zidane won. The forward could be the eighth Real Madrid representative to be crowned, along with Kopa, Di Stéfano, Figo, Ronaldo, Cannavaro, Cristiano Ronaldo and Modric.