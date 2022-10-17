Ballon d’Or 2022: Gavi wins the Kopa Trophy for best youngster | international football

18-year-old midfielder Gavi from barcelonawon this Monday the 2022 Kopa Trophyaward given by the magazine France Football to the best young player of last season (2021/22). He received the title in a ceremony held this Monday at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris, as part of the Ballon d’Or this year.
“I am proud to receive this award. I want to thank my family, Barcelona, teammates. And all the coaches who gave me the opportunity to play. Thanks to that I’m here. Thank you all,” said the player.
Kopa Trophy 2022: Gavi is elected by France Football magazine the best youngster of 2021/22 – Photo: AFP
Gavi got the better of Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) and Nuno Mendes (PSG) in the end.
The Kopa Trophy 2022 ranking:
- Gavi (ESP, Barcelona, midfielder)
- Eduardo Camavinga (FRA, Real Madrid, midfielder)
- Jamal Musiala (ALE, Bayern Munich, midfielder)
- Jude Bellingham (ING, Borussia Dortmund, midfielder)
- Nuno Mendes (POR, PSG, left-back)
- Josko Gvardiol (CRO, RB Leipzig, left-back)
- Ryan Gravenberch (HOL, Bayern Munich, midfielder)
- Bukayo Saka (ING, Arsenal, forward)
- Karim Adeyemi (ALE, Borussia Dortmund, forward)
- Florian Wirtz, ALE, Bayer Leverkusen, forward)
The midfielder played 47 games last season for Barça, scored two goals and provided five assists. He also played six matches for the Spain national team.
The election took into account athletes under the age of 21, from within and outside Europe, and counted on the votes of former Ballon d’Or winners. Each judge nominated three players from the list of 10 previously established by the France Football.
The award is a tribute to former French player Raymond Kopa, who won the Ballon d’Or four times, between 1956 and 1959. The trophy has been in existence since 2018 and has already had striker Mbappé as one of the winners.
The winners of the Kopa Trophy
2018 – Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, forward)
2019 – Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus, defender)
2021 – Pedro (Barcelona, midfielder)
* In 2020 there was no election because of the Covid pandemic.