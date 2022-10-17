Ballon d’Or 2022: Manchester City named Club of the Year | international football

This Monday, the Manchester City received the Club of the Year trophy. The English team was elected the best of 2022, among men and women, at the magazine’s Ballon d’Or awards. France Football. The team was honored at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. Liverpool came in second, followed by Real Madrid in third.
Manchester City receive the Ballon d’Or award for best club of the year
City were represented by seven athletes at the Ballon d’Or: João Cancelo, De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Ederson, Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Lucy Bronze.
In 2022, the men’s team won the Premier League title. The women’s Manchester City was third in the Premier League and runner-up in the FA Cup last season.
Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, De Bruyne and Manchester club officials received the award on stage at the ceremony.
“It’s a very tough competition. We are close to conquering. Our team has been working and this is close to happening – says Ederson, about the still unprecedented Champions League title.
De Bruyne, Ederson and Manchester City officials receive the club’s Ballon d’Or award (Photo: Franck Fife/AFP)