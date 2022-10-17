Ballon d’Or 2022: Sadio Mané wins Socrates Award | international football

Created this year by the magazine France Footballthe Sócrates Award was given to Sadio Mané during the Ballon d’Or party. The Senegalese athlete won the trophy for the solidarity actions he carries out in his country and won the title in a ceremony held this Monday at the Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris.
Golden Ball honors Socrates; Raí gives Mané award
Raí gives the “Socrates Award” to Sadio Mané — Photo: Benoit Tessier/Reuters
The award jury included a former player from São Paulo and the Raí team, younger brother of Sócrates, as well as representatives of France Football and directors of the organization. Peace and Sportwhich oversees development and peacemaking projects through sport.
In 2019, the Bayern Munich player opened a school in the same province where he was born and the following year he donated £40,000 to the Senegalese government to fight the coronavirus.
Sadio Mané at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony — Photo: REUTERS
France Football magazine announced the creation of the Sócrates Award, a tribute to the historic former player for Corinthians and the Brazilian team, who died in 2011, in September 2022. The award is given to footballers involved in solidarity actions and social projects.
The name of Sócrates was chosen by France Football because of the involvement of the Brazilian steering wheel in the famous and romantic “Corinthian Democracy”, a movement that took place in the early 1980s, which had the fight for the end of the military dictatorship in Brazil as one of the main banners. .
Initiatives in favor of social integration, environmental development or help for populations in great precariousness or victims of conflict will be rewarded with the prize.
“Socrates Award” will be given to footballers involved with social causes at the 2022 Ballon d’Or – Photo: Getty Images