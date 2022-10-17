Ballon d’Or 2022: see award ranking positions | international football

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was ranked 20th among the finalists for the 2022 Ballon d’Or award, given by the magazine France Football to the best player of last season (2021/22). Liverpool midfielder Fabinho finished in 14th position, tied with Milan’s Rafael Leão.

Real Madrid striker Vini Jr is guaranteed to be in the top 10. THE France Football still hasn’t released what his placement was at the end.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony begins at 3:30 pm (Brasília time), with sportv transmission and live on ge.

Midfielder Casemiro was in 17th position, alongside striker Vlahovic, from Juventus, and winger Luis Díaz, from Liverpool.

11 – Heung-Min Son (COR, Tottenham, forward

12 – Riyad Mahrez (ARG, Manchester City, midfielder)

13 – Sébastien Haller (COS, Borussia Dortmund, forward)

14 – Fabinho (BRA, Liverpool, midfielder)

14 – Rafael Leão ( POR, Milan, forward)

16 – Virgil van Dijk (HOL, Liverpool, centre-back)

17 – Casemiro (BRA, Real Madrid, midfielder)

17 – Dusan Vlahovic (SER, Juventus, forward)

17 – Luis Diaz (COL, Liverpool, forward)

20 – Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG, Manchester United, forward)

21 – Harry Kane (ENG, Tottenham, forward)

22 – Bernardo Silva ( POR, Manchester City, midfielder)

22 – Phil Foden (ENG, Manchester City, forward)

22 – Trent Alexander-Arnold (ING, Liverpool, right-back)

25 – Antonio Rüdiger (ALE, Real Madrid, defender)

25 – Christopher Nkunku (FRA, RB Leipzig, forward)

25 – Darwin Núñez (URU, Liverpool, forward)

25 – João Cancelo ( POR, Manchester City, side)

25 – Joshua Kimmich (ALE, Bayern Munich, midfielder)

25 – Mike Maignan (FRA, Milan, goalkeeper)

There will be seven prizes distributed at the event. This year, the France Football introduced two categories: the Gerd Müller Award, given to the top scorer of the season, and the Socrates Prizewhich takes the name of the legendary Brazilian player in recognition of social actions.

See the prizes that will be distributed:

Men’s Golden Ball: to the best player of the 2021/22 season

to the best player of the 2021/22 season Women’s Golden Ball: to the best player of the 2021/22 season

to the best player of the 2021/22 season Yashin Trophy: to the best goalkeeper of the 2021/22 season

to the best goalkeeper of the 2021/22 season Kopa Trophy: to the best under-21 player of the 2021/22 season

to the best under-21 player of the 2021/22 season Club of the Year: award to the most victorious club in all categories

award to the most victorious club in all categories Gerd Müller Trophy: to the player with the most goals per team and club in the 2021/22 season

to the player with the most goals per team and club in the 2021/22 season Socrates Award: recognition of those involved in social causes

The 30 nominees for the Men’s Ballon d’Or

Antonio Rüdiger (ALE, Real Madrid, defender)

Bernardo Silva (ENG, Manchester City, midfielder)

Casemiro (BRA, Real Madrid, midfielder)

Christopher Nkunku (FRA, RB Leipzig, midfielder)

Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG, Manchester United, forward)

Darwin Núñez (URU, Liverpool, forward)

Dusan Vlahovic (SER, Juventus, forward)

Erling Haaland (NOR, Manchester City, forward)

Fabinho (BRA, Liverpool, midfielder)

Harry Kane (ING, Tottenham, forward)

Heung-Min Son (COR, Tottenham, forward)

João Cancelo (POR, Manchester City, right-back)

Joshua Kimmich (ALE, Bayern Munich, midfielder)

Karim Benzema (FRA, Real Madrid, forward)

Kevin de Bruyne (BEL, Manchester City, midfielder)

Kylian Mbappé (FRA, PSG, forward)

Luis Diaz (COL, Liverpool, forward)

Luka Modric (CRO, Real Madrid, midfielder)

Mike Maignan (FRA, Milan, goalkeeper)

Mohamed Salah (EGI, Liverpool, forward)

Phil Foden (ING, Manchester City, forward)

Rafael Leão ( POR, Milan, forward)

Riyad Mahrez (ARG, Manchester City, midfielder)

Robert Lewandowski (POL, Barcelona, ​​forward)

Sadio Mané (SEN, Bayern Munich, forward)

Sébastien Haller (COS, Borussia Dortmund, forward)

Thibaut Courtois (BEL, Real Madrid, goalkeeper)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ING, Liverpool, right-back)

Vinicius Junior (BRA, Real Madrid, forward)

Virgil van Dijk (HOL, Liverpool, centre-back)

France Football makes a list of 30 finalists — 20 for women — and submits it to journalists from different countries. In the last edition, there were 180 participants. Each makes their Top-5, and scores are given by position. The best placed wins the Ballon d’Or.

Until 1994, the award was given only to European players. Afterwards, France Football expanded the range to any club athlete on the continent. As of 2006, there were no more restrictions, any player in the world could be crowned.