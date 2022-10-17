Ballon d’Or 2022: see award ranking positions | international football

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was ranked 20th among the finalists for the 2022 Ballon d’Or award, given by the magazine France Football to the best player of last season (2021/22). Liverpool midfielder Fabinho finished in 14th position, tied with Milan’s Rafael Leão.

Real Madrid striker Vini Jr is guaranteed to be in the top 10. THE France Football still hasn’t released what his placement was at the end.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony begins at 3:30 pm (Brasília time), with sportv transmission and live on ge.

Midfielder Casemiro was in 17th position, alongside striker Vlahovic, from Juventus, and winger Luis Díaz, from Liverpool.

Check the ranking (updated)

11 – Heung-Min Son (COR, Tottenham, forward

12 – Riyad Mahrez (ARG, Manchester City, midfielder)

13 – Sébastien Haller (COS, Borussia Dortmund, forward)

14 – Fabinho (BRA, Liverpool, midfielder)

14 – Rafael Leão ( POR, Milan, forward)

16 – Virgil van Dijk (HOL, Liverpool, centre-back)

17 – Casemiro (BRA, Real Madrid, midfielder)

17 – Dusan Vlahovic (SER, Juventus, forward)

17 – Luis Diaz (COL, Liverpool, forward)

20 – Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG, Manchester United, forward)

21 – Harry Kane (ENG, Tottenham, forward)

22 – Bernardo Silva ( POR, Manchester City, midfielder)

22 – Phil Foden (ENG, Manchester City, forward)

22 – Trent Alexander-Arnold (ING, Liverpool, right-back)

25 – Antonio Rüdiger (ALE, Real Madrid, defender)

25 – Christopher Nkunku (FRA, RB Leipzig, forward)

25 – Darwin Núñez (URU, Liverpool, forward)

25 – João Cancelo ( POR, Manchester City, side)

25 – Joshua Kimmich (ALE, Bayern Munich, midfielder)

25 – Mike Maignan (FRA, Milan, goalkeeper)

Ballon d’Or 2022 Trophy – Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

There will be seven prizes distributed at the event. This year, the France Football introduced two categories: the Gerd Müller Award, given to the top scorer of the season, and the Socrates Prizewhich takes the name of the legendary Brazilian player in recognition of social actions.

See the prizes that will be distributed:

  • Men’s Golden Ball: to the best player of the 2021/22 season
  • Women’s Golden Ball: to the best player of the 2021/22 season
  • Yashin Trophy: to the best goalkeeper of the 2021/22 season
  • Kopa Trophy: to the best under-21 player of the 2021/22 season
  • Club of the Year: award to the most victorious club in all categories
  • Gerd Müller Trophy: to the player with the most goals per team and club in the 2021/22 season
  • Socrates Award: recognition of those involved in social causes

The 30 nominees for the Men’s Ballon d’Or

  • Antonio Rüdiger (ALE, Real Madrid, defender)
  • Bernardo Silva (ENG, Manchester City, midfielder)
  • Casemiro (BRA, Real Madrid, midfielder)
  • Christopher Nkunku (FRA, RB Leipzig, midfielder)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG, Manchester United, forward)
  • Darwin Núñez (URU, Liverpool, forward)
  • Dusan Vlahovic (SER, Juventus, forward)
  • Erling Haaland (NOR, Manchester City, forward)
  • Fabinho (BRA, Liverpool, midfielder)
  • Harry Kane (ING, Tottenham, forward)
  • Heung-Min Son (COR, Tottenham, forward)
  • João Cancelo (POR, Manchester City, right-back)
  • Joshua Kimmich (ALE, Bayern Munich, midfielder)
  • Karim Benzema (FRA, Real Madrid, forward)
  • Kevin de Bruyne (BEL, Manchester City, midfielder)
  • Kylian Mbappé (FRA, PSG, forward)
  • Luis Diaz (COL, Liverpool, forward)
  • Luka Modric (CRO, Real Madrid, midfielder)
  • Mike Maignan (FRA, Milan, goalkeeper)
  • Mohamed Salah (EGI, Liverpool, forward)
  • Phil Foden (ING, Manchester City, forward)
  • Rafael Leão ( POR, Milan, forward)
  • Riyad Mahrez (ARG, Manchester City, midfielder)
  • Robert Lewandowski (POL, Barcelona, ​​forward)
  • Sadio Mané (SEN, Bayern Munich, forward)
  • Sébastien Haller (COS, Borussia Dortmund, forward)
  • Thibaut Courtois (BEL, Real Madrid, goalkeeper)
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (ING, Liverpool, right-back)
  • Vinicius Junior (BRA, Real Madrid, forward)
  • Virgil van Dijk (HOL, Liverpool, centre-back)

France Football makes a list of 30 finalists — 20 for women — and submits it to journalists from different countries. In the last edition, there were 180 participants. Each makes their Top-5, and scores are given by position. The best placed wins the Ballon d’Or.

Until 1994, the award was given only to European players. Afterwards, France Football expanded the range to any club athlete on the continent. As of 2006, there were no more restrictions, any player in the world could be crowned.

Ballon d’Or winners

YEAR WINNER CLUB
1956 Stanley Matthews (ING) blackpool
1957 Di Stefano (ESP) Real Madrid
1958 Raymond Kopa (FRA) Real Madrid
1959 Di Stefano (ESP) Real Madrid
1960 Luis Suarez (ESP) barcelona
1961 Sivori (ITA) Juventus
1962 Josef Masopust (TCH) Dukla Prague
1963 Yashin (RUS) dynamo of moscow
1964 Denis Law (ESC) Manchester United
1965 Eusebio (ENG) benfica
1966 Bobby Charlton (ING) Manchester United
1967 Florian Albert (HUN) Ferencváros
1968 George Best (NIRL) Manchester United
1969 Gianni Rivera (ITA) Milan
1970 Gerd Muller (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1971 Johan Cruijff (HOL) ajax
1972 Beckenbauer (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1973 Johan Cruijff (HOL) barcelona
1974 Johan Cruijff (HOL) barcelona
1975 Oleg Blokhin (UCR) Kiev dynamo
1976 Beckenbauer (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1977 Allan Simonsen (DIN) Borussia Monchengladbach
1978 Kevin Keegan (ING) Hamburg
1979 Kevin Keegan (ING) Hamburg
1980 Rummenigge (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1981 Rummenigge (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1982 Paolo Rossi (ITA) Juventus
1983 Michel Platini (FRA) Juventus
1984 Michel Platini (FRA) Juventus
1985 Michel Platini (FRA) Juventus
1986 Igor Belanov (UCR) Kiev dynamo
1987 Ruud Gullit (HOL) Milan
1988 Van Basten (HOL) Milan
1989 Van Basten (HOL) Milan
nineteen ninety Matthäus (ALE) Inter Milan
1991 Jean-Pierre Papin (FRA) Olympique de Marseille
1992 Van Basten (HOL) Milan
1993 Baggio (ITA) Juventus
1994 Stoichkov (BUL) barcelona
1995 Weah (LIB) Milan
1996 Sammer (ALE) Borussia Dortmund
1997 Ronaldo (BRA) Inter Milan
1998 Zidane (FRA) Juventus
1999 Rivaldo (BRA) barcelona
2000 Fig ( POR) Real Madrid
2001 Owen (ING) Liverpool
2002 Ronaldo (BRA) Real Madrid
2003 Nedvěd (TCH) Juventus
2004 Shevchenko (UCR) Milan
2005 Ronaldinho (BRA) barcelona
2006 Cannavaro (ITA) Real Madrid
2007 Kaka (BRA) Milan
2008 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Manchester United
2009 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2010 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2011 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2012 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2013 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Real Madrid
2014 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Real Madrid
2015 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2016 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Real Madrid
2017 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Real Madrid
2018 Modric (CRO) Real Madrid
2019 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2020
2021 Messi (ARG) PSG

