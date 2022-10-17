Ballon d’Or 2022: see finalists, schedule and where to watch | international football

The magazine France Football delivers, this Monday, the Golden Ball for the best player in the world and the best player in the world in the 2021/22 season. Benzema is the favorite among men, and reigning champion among women, Alexia Putellas, is favorite to take the bi, but with more chances of a surprise.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony begins at 3:30 pm (Brasília time), with sportv transmission and live on ge

Brazilian Ballon d’Or finalists

Real Madrid’s highlight last season, Vinicius Junior is the highest-rated Brazilian in the award. The expectation is that he can fight to be among the top three, although the competition is heavy. The midfielders Casemiro and Fabinho are the other representatives of Brazil.

There will be seven prizes distributed at the event. This year, the France Football introduced two categories: the Gerd Müller Award, given to the top scorer of the season, and the Socrates Prizewhich takes the name of the legendary Brazilian player in recognition of social actions.

See the prizes that will be distributed:

Men’s Golden Ball: to the best player of the 2021/22 season

to the best player of the 2021/22 season Women’s Golden Ball: to the best player of the 2021/22 season

to the best player of the 2021/22 season Yashin Trophy: to the best goalkeeper of the 2021/22 season

to the best goalkeeper of the 2021/22 season Kopa Trophy: to the best under-21 player of the 2021/22 season

to the best under-21 player of the 2021/22 season Club of the Year: award to the most victorious club in all categories

award to the most victorious club in all categories Gerd Müller Trophy: to the player with the most goals per team and club in the 2021/22 season

to the player with the most goals per team and club in the 2021/22 season Socrates Award: recognition to athletes involved in social causes

Messi was the last Ballon d’Or winner

Lewandowski was the last FIFA The Best winner

The ceremony, held in Paris, begins at 3:30 pm (Brasília time), with sportv transmission. France Football, however, begins to disclose the positions of the award ranking from 11:30 am (Brasília time).

1 of 2 Ballon d’Or 2022 considers the 2021/22 season, played between July last year and June this year — Photo: Getty Images Ballon d’Or 2022 considers the 2021/22 season, played between July last year and June this year — Photo: Getty Images

The 30 nominees for the Men’s Ballon d’Or

Antonio Rüdiger (ALE, Real Madrid, defender)

Bernardo Silva (ENG, Manchester City, midfielder)

Casemiro (BRA, Real Madrid, midfielder)

Christopher Nkunku (FRA, RB Leipzig, midfielder)

Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG, Manchester United, forward)

Darwin Núñez (URU, Liverpool, forward)

Dusan Vlahovic (SER, Juventus, forward)

Erling Haaland (NOR, Manchester City, forward)

Fabinho (BRA, Liverpool, midfielder)

Harry Kane (ING, Tottenham, forward)

Heung-Min Son (COR, Tottenham, forward)

João Cancelo (POR, Manchester City, right-back)

Joshua Kimmich (ALE, Bayern Munich, midfielder)

Karim Benzema (FRA, Real Madrid, forward)

Kevin de Bruyne (BEL, Manchester City, midfielder)

Kylian Mbappé (FRA, PSG, forward)

Luis Diaz (COL, Liverpool, forward)

Luka Modric (CRO, Real Madrid, midfielder)

Mike Maignan (FRA, Milan, goalkeeper)

Mohamed Salah (EGI, Liverpool, forward)

Phil Foden (ING, Manchester City, forward)

Rafael Leão ( POR, Milan, forward)

Riyad Mahrez (ARG, Manchester City, midfielder)

Robert Lewandowski (POL, Barcelona, ​​forward)

Sadio Mané (SEN, Bayern Munich, forward)

Sébastien Haller (COS, Borussia Dortmund, forward)

Thibaut Courtois (BEL, Real Madrid, goalkeeper)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ING, Liverpool, right-back)

Vinicius Junior (BRA, Real Madrid, forward)

Virgil van Dijk (HOL, Liverpool, centre-back)

The 20 nominees for the Women’s Ballon d’Or

Ada Hegerberg (NOR, Lyon, forward)

Aitana Bonmati (ESP, Barcelona, ​​midfielder)

Alex Morgan (USA, San Diego Wave, forward)

Alexandra Popp (ALE, Wolfsburg, forward)

Alexia Putellas (ESP, Barcelona, ​​attacking midfielder)

Asisat Oshoala (NIG, Barcelona, ​​forward)

Beth Mead (ING, Arsenal, forward)

Catarina Macario (USA, Lyon, forward)

Christiane Endler (CHI, Lyon, goalkeeper)

Fridolina Rolfo (SUE, Barcelona, ​​forward)

Kadidiatou Diani (FRA, PSG, forward)

Lena Oberdorf (GER, Wolfsburg, midfielder)

Lucy Bronze (ING, Barcelona, ​​defender)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (FRA, PSG, forward)

Millie Bright (ING, Chelsea, side)

Sam Kerr (AUS, Chelsea, forward)

Selma Bacha (FRA, Lyon, side)

Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit, forward)

Vivianne Miedema (HOL, Arsenal, forward)

Wendie Renard (FRA, Lyon, defender)

The 10 nominees for the Yashin Trophy:

Yassine Bounou (MAR, Seville)

Alisson Becker (BRA, Liverpool)

Thibaut Courtois (BEL, Real Madrid)

Ederson (BRA, Manchester City)

Mike Maignan (FRA, Milan)

Edouard Mendy (SEN, Chelsea)

Manuel Neuer (ALE, Bayern Munich)

Jan Oblak (ESL, Atletico Madrid)

Kevin Trapp (ALE, Eintracht Frankfurt)

Hugo Lloris (FRA, Tottenham)

The 10 nominees for the Kopa Trophy:

Karim Adeyemi (ALE, Borussia Dortmund, forward)

Jude Bellingham (ING, Borussia Dortmund, midfielder)

Eduardo Camavinga (FRA, Real Madrid, midfielder)

Gavi (ESP, Barcelona, ​​midfielder)

Ryan Gravenberch (HOL, Bayern Munich, midfielder)

Josko Gvardiol (CRO, RB Leipzig, defender)

Nuno Mendes (POR, PSG, left-back)

Jamal Musiala (ALE, Bayern Munich, midfielder)

Bukayo Saka (ING, Arsenal, forward)

Florian Wirtz (ATA, Bayer Leverkusen, attacking midfielder)

France Football makes a list of 30 finalists — 20 for women — and submits it to journalists from different countries. In the last edition, there were 180 participants. Each makes their Top-5, and scores are given by position. The best placed wins the Ballon d’Or.

Until 1994, the award was given only to European players. Afterwards, France Football expanded the range to any club athlete on the continent. As of 2006, there were no more restrictions, any player in the world could be crowned.

That’s why Pele or Maradona were never Ballon d’Or. In 2015, when he turned 60, France Football has reviewed all its awards based on current rules and recognized that the King of Football would take the trophy seven times: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1965 and 1970.

2 of 2 Pelé never won the Ballon d’Or: France Football awarded only Europeans until 1994 — Photo: Reproduction Pele never won the Ballon d’Or: France Football awarded only Europeans until 1994 – Photo: Reproduction

Since 2018, the magazine has introduced new awards: the Golden Ball for the best player, the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper, and the Kopa Trophy for the best youngster. In 2022, the novelties are the Gerd Müller Trophy, for the top scorer of the season, and the Sócrates Award, a recognition for those who are socially engaged.