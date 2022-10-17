Ballon d’Or: Cristiano Ronaldo loses his place as the best Portuguese in the world after 16 years | portuguese football

Winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo had last been Portugal’s number two in 2006, when he was in 14th place, three positions behind midfielder Deco, then a Barcelona player. .

Since being nominated for the award for the first time, in 2004, Ronaldo, 37, had precisely a 20th place as the worst classification, in 2005. A year after his first appearance, with 12th place, as third Portuguese, behind the defender Ricardo Carvalho (9th) and Deco (2nd).

Cristiano Ronaldo regrets missed chance in Manchester United’s game against Omonia (Photo: Reuters)

In the last 14 editions – in 2020 the prize was not awarded due to the covid-19 pandemic – Cristiano Ronaldo had always been the best Portuguese and accumulated 12 podium appearances, except for sixth places in 2010 and 2021.

In addition to the five trophies, which leave him only behind the Argentine Lionel Messi, leader highlighted with seven – but who was not even among the 30 in 2022 -, the captain of the national team counts six second places (2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015). and 2018) and a third (2019).

France Football makes a list of 30 finalists — 20 for women — and submits it to journalists from different countries. In the last edition, there were 180 participants. Each makes their Top-5, and scores are given by position. The best placed wins the Ballon d’Or.

Until 1994, the award was given only to European players. Afterwards, France Football expanded the range to any club athlete on the continent. As of 2006, there were no more restrictions, any player in the world could be crowned.

Ballon d’Or winners

YEAR WINNER CLUB
1956 Stanley Matthews (ING) blackpool
1957 Di Stefano (ESP) Real Madrid
1958 Raymond Kopa (FRA) Real Madrid
1959 Di Stefano (ESP) Real Madrid
1960 Luis Suarez (ESP) barcelona
1961 Sivori (ITA) Juventus
1962 Josef Masopust (TCH) Dukla Prague
1963 Yashin (RUS) dynamo of moscow
1964 Denis Law (ESC) Manchester United
1965 Eusebio (ENG) benfica
1966 Bobby Charlton (ING) Manchester United
1967 Florian Albert (HUN) Ferencváros
1968 George Best (NIRL) Manchester United
1969 Gianni Rivera (ITA) Milan
1970 Gerd Muller (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1971 Johan Cruijff (HOL) ajax
1972 Beckenbauer (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1973 Johan Cruijff (HOL) barcelona
1974 Johan Cruijff (HOL) barcelona
1975 Oleg Blokhin (UCR) Kiev dynamo
1976 Beckenbauer (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1977 Allan Simonsen (DIN) Borussia Monchengladbach
1978 Kevin Keegan (ING) Hamburg
1979 Kevin Keegan (ING) Hamburg
1980 Rummenigge (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1981 Rummenigge (ALE) Bayern Munchen
1982 Paolo Rossi (ITA) Juventus
1983 Michel Platini (FRA) Juventus
1984 Michel Platini (FRA) Juventus
1985 Michel Platini (FRA) Juventus
1986 Igor Belanov (UCR) Kiev dynamo
1987 Ruud Gullit (HOL) Milan
1988 Van Basten (HOL) Milan
1989 Van Basten (HOL) Milan
nineteen ninety Matthäus (ALE) Inter Milan
1991 Jean-Pierre Papin (FRA) Olympique de Marseille
1992 Van Basten (HOL) Milan
1993 Baggio (ITA) Juventus
1994 Stoichkov (BUL) barcelona
1995 Weah (LIB) Milan
1996 Sammer (ALE) Borussia Dortmund
1997 Ronaldo (BRA) Inter Milan
1998 Zidane (FRA) Juventus
1999 Rivaldo (BRA) barcelona
2000 Fig ( POR) Real Madrid
2001 Owen (ING) Liverpool
2002 Ronaldo (BRA) Real Madrid
2003 Nedvěd (TCH) Juventus
2004 Shevchenko (UCR) Milan
2005 Ronaldinho (BRA) barcelona
2006 Cannavaro (ITA) Real Madrid
2007 Kaka (BRA) Milan
2008 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Manchester United
2009 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2010 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2011 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2012 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2013 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Real Madrid
2014 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Real Madrid
2015 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2016 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Real Madrid
2017 Cristiano Ronaldo (ENG) Real Madrid
2018 Modric (CRO) Real Madrid
2019 Messi (ARG) barcelona
2020
2021 Messi (ARG) PSG

