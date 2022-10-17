Ballon d’Or: Cristiano Ronaldo loses his place as the best Portuguese in the world after 16 years | portuguese football

Winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo had last been Portugal’s number two in 2006, when he was in 14th place, three positions behind midfielder Deco, then a Barcelona player. .

Since being nominated for the award for the first time, in 2004, Ronaldo, 37, had precisely a 20th place as the worst classification, in 2005. A year after his first appearance, with 12th place, as third Portuguese, behind the defender Ricardo Carvalho (9th) and Deco (2nd).

1 of 1 Cristiano Ronaldo regrets missed chance in Manchester United’s game against Omonia – Photo: Reuters Cristiano Ronaldo regrets missed chance in Manchester United’s game against Omonia (Photo: Reuters)

In the last 14 editions – in 2020 the prize was not awarded due to the covid-19 pandemic – Cristiano Ronaldo had always been the best Portuguese and accumulated 12 podium appearances, except for sixth places in 2010 and 2021.

In addition to the five trophies, which leave him only behind the Argentine Lionel Messi, leader highlighted with seven – but who was not even among the 30 in 2022 -, the captain of the national team counts six second places (2007, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015). and 2018) and a third (2019).

Golden Ball vs The Best: understand the difference

Benzema is the favorite in Globo’s newsroom; see votes

France Football makes a list of 30 finalists — 20 for women — and submits it to journalists from different countries. In the last edition, there were 180 participants. Each makes their Top-5, and scores are given by position. The best placed wins the Ballon d’Or.

Until 1994, the award was given only to European players. Afterwards, France Football expanded the range to any club athlete on the continent. As of 2006, there were no more restrictions, any player in the world could be crowned.