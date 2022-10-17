Battle Of Los Angeles Today

Estimated reading time: two minutes

This Sunday, starting at 2 pm, Record shows, in its programming, the film World Invasion: Battle of Los Angeles (2011), at Cine Maior. In short, it is an action and science fiction, with the direction of Jonathan Liebesman. Meanwhile, production is by Jeffrey Chernov, Neal H. Moritz, and Ori Marmur, with a screenplay by Chris Bertolini. The film airs right after the Record Kids program – Everybody Hates Chris.

Synopsis of World Invasion: Battle of Los Angeles

Alien invaders attack Earth. One by one, the world’s great cities fall, leaving Los Angeles as the battleground for humanity’s last stand. It’s up to a Marine sergeant and his platoon to plot an arduous battle against this powerful enemy unlike any encountered before.

Cast

In the cast, Michelle Rodriguez is Elena Santos, Aaron Eckhart is Michael Nantz, Will Rothhaar is Cabo Lee Imlay and Ramón Rodríguez is William Martinez. Cory Hardrict is Jason Lockett, Gino Anthony Pesi is Corporal Nick Stavrou, Ne-Yo is Corporal Kevin “Specks” Harris and James Hiroyuki Liao is Steven Mottola.

Meanwhile, Bridget Moynahan is Michele, Noel Fisher is Shaun Lenihan, Adetokumboh M’Cormack is Jibril Adukwu and Bryce Cass is Hector Rincon. Michael Peña is Joe Rincon, Joey King is Kirsten and Jim Parrack is Lieutenant Corporal Peter Kerns.

trailer of World Invasion: Battle of Los Angeles

Box office

The film cost between $70 million while the revenue reached $211,819,354 million.

critical reception of World Invasion: Battle of Los Angeles

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film received an approval rating of 37% based on 213 reviews. According to the critical consensus, “Excessively overloaded with war movie clichés, World Invasion: Battle Los Angeles will entertain only the most ardent action junkies.”

Where to watch?

If you want to watch the movie, know that it is available on Netflix. In addition, you can rent the title on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, and Apple TV.

