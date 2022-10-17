Before hibernating, bears surprise experts with unlikely friendship | biodiversity

Amid the time when Alaska’s Katmai National Park celebrates grizzly bears (Ursus arctos) gaining weight for winter hibernation in the Northern Hemisphere, an unlikely friendship formed.
A mother grizzly and her cubs do not normally spend much time with other bears. But this year, two mothers with a single cub each formed a quartet of bears that play, rest and fish for salmon together, reports Mashable.
The mother bear’s now-best friends — known to humans in the park as bears 909 and 910 — are actually sisters, though that relationship doesn’t make their current closeness any less remarkable, experts point out.
“I’ve never seen two families associate like these,” Mike Fitz, a former Katmai National Park ranger and now Explore.org resident naturalist, told Mashable.
Naomi Boak, a former Katmai media agent, called the friendship “pretty amazing”, saying that for her it’s the “story of the year”.
At first, bear onlookers often spotted the family of four near a waterfall. The experienced mothers caught most of the salmon available while the hatchlings watched, mostly from the riverbank. Notably, the cub of 909 even caught some bouncing fish from the top of the falls, a “feat that yearling bears rarely accomplish,” explore.org notes.