Before hibernating, bears surprise experts with unlikely friendship | biodiversity

Amid the time when Alaska’s Katmai National Park celebrates grizzly bears (Ursus arctos) gaining weight for winter hibernation in the Northern Hemisphere, an unlikely friendship formed.

A mother grizzly and her cubs do not normally spend much time with other bears. But this year, two mothers with a single cub each formed a quartet of bears that play, rest and fish for salmon together, reports Mashable.

The mother bear’s now-best friends — known to humans in the park as bears 909 and 910 — are actually sisters, though that relationship doesn’t make their current closeness any less remarkable, experts point out.

“I’ve never seen two families associate like these,” Mike Fitz, a former Katmai National Park ranger and now Explore.org resident naturalist, told Mashable.

Naomi Boak, a former Katmai media agent, called the friendship “pretty amazing”, saying that for her it’s the “story of the year”.

