Benzema wins the award for the best in the world; see ranking

Karim Benzema won the 2022 edition of the Ballon d’Or, held today (17th) in Paris. Spanish champion and champion of the Champions League with Real Madrid, the French striker was the favorite to take the trophy of the best in the world by France Football magazine.

Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich) was in second place, followed by Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City). Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) close the top 5. Brazilian best placed in the awards, Vinicius Júnior was in eighth position.

“Seeing this here in front of me is a great pride. I’m remembering when I was a child, all the work was a dream. I grew up with it and then I had two motivations: Zizou and Ronaldo,” said Benzema upon receiving the prize. The French forward also thanked Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid.

Benzema was the favorite of the night and, when he took the trophy, he received a standing ovation. Bid to also take the award for the best in the world by FIFA, The Best, which will be held after the World Cup in Qatar, the 34-year-old striker arrived at the event in Paris taking the lead. “Happy to be here, it’s my first time. I hope to have great news today,” said the Frenchman.

Benzema made 46 appearances for Real in the 2021/22 season, with 44 goals scored and 15 assists. That is, he had more than one direct participation in goals per match (1.28) in the period.

Benzema’s partner in Real Madrid’s attack, Vinicius Júnior was the best Brazilian in the 2022 ranking. With eighth position, he puts the country back in the top 10 of the awards after Alisson, in 2019. The goalkeeper was in seventh place that year.

In the female category, Alexia Putellas won the Golden Ball. The Spaniard, who is a Barcelona player, had already won the trophy last year. She overcame a knee injury to repeat the award.

“I’m very happy. A year ago, when we managed to win the first prize, I set out to improve this year to be able to be at the service of the team, to have this reward and that makes me very proud. (…) To be very honest, when I suffered the knee injury, I thought that would not be possible”, said the midfielder.

Golden Ball: top 10 best in the world

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich) Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Mbappe (PSG) Courtois (Real Madrid) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) Modric (Real Madrid) Haaland (Manchester City)

Where are Neymar, Messi and CR7?

Cristiano Ronaldo was behind Brazilians Fabinho and Casemiro in the 2022 ranking. The Portuguese finished in 20th position. Messi and Neymar didn’t even appear in the top 30 of the season.

The Argentine number 10 was the last winner of the Golden Ball award. Messi took the traditional trophy in 2019 and 2021. The covid-19 pandemic canceled the delivery in 2020.

This Monday’s Ballon d’Or award was conducted by former striker Didier Drogba, who is an idol at Chelsea, and journalist Sandy Heribert.

Check out the other award nominees

11. Son (Tottenham)

12. Mahrez (Manchester City)

13. Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

14. Fabinho (Liverpool)

14. Rafael Leão (Milan)

16. Van Dijk (Liverpool)

17. Casemiro (Real Madrid)

17. Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

17. Vlahovic (Juventus)

20. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

21. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

22. Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

22. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

22. Foden (Manchester City)

25. Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

25. Rudiger (Real Madrid)

25. Maignan (Milan)

25. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool)

25. Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

25. Cancel (Manchester City)

See what happened at the Ballon d’Or

Vinicius Júnior’s position annoys fans

Vinicius Júnior was elected the eighth best in the world Image: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr’s eighth place in the Ballon d’Or angered fans on social media. Even streamer Casimiro criticized the striker’s placement.

Rai makes the ‘L’

Image: Reproduction / Ballon D’or

A declared supporter of the former president and current presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Raí made the characteristic gesture of the PT campaign at the awards.

Yashin Trophy for Best Goalkeeper

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was named the best goalkeeper last season. The Belgian disputed the Yashin Trophy with the Brazilians Ederson, from Manchester City, and Alisson, from Liverpool, in addition to Mendy, from Chelsea, and Maignan, from Milan.

club of the year

Despite taking the Spanish Championship and the Champions League, Real was not chosen the club of the year. The award was given to Manchester City, taking into consideration nominees for the best player award and performances in the men’s and women’s competitions.

Socrates Prize

The 2022 edition was the debut of the ‘Prémio Sócrates’, which is reserved for players involved in social causes. The big winner of this trophy was the Senegalese Sadio Mané. “Sometimes it’s very difficult, but I do what I can for my people, to make things better,” he said.

Gerd Müller Trophy

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona won the trophy named Gerd Müller, which is given to the top scorer of the season.

Golden Ball x The Best

Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s The Best are different awards. The magazine and the football governing body began to make a joint assessment of the best in the world in 2009. Six years later, however, FIFA and France Football broke up.

As a result, the football governing body once again held a ceremony of its own, revealing the winners on another date (usually in January).

The French magazine, in turn, draws up a list of the 30 best of the year and convenes around 180 journalists from around the world, one per country, to form a top 5.