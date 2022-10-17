Billionaire Elon Musk Says He’ll Keep Funding Ukraine Even If His Company Loses Money

Starlink internet service helps Ukrainian civilians and military stay connected during the war against Russia

Brendan Smialowski/AFP – 03/09/2020Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.
Billionaire Elon Musk is considered the richest man in the world

the billionaire Elon Muskconsidered the richest man in the world, said this Saturday, 15, that his rocket company SpaceX will continue to finance its internet service, starlinkat Ukrainea day after stating that he could no longer afford to do so. Musk wrote on Twitter: “’Fuck it’… even though Starlink is still losing money and other companies are getting billions of taxpayer dollars, we will continue to fund the government Ukraineat the”. It wasn’t immediately clear if Musk’s offer was genuine or if he was expressing sarcasm. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On the previous Friday, the 14th, Musk had said that SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine. O service helped civilians and military stay online during the war with Russia. He made his remark following a media report that SpaceX had asked the Pentagon to pay for Starlink donations.

*With information from Reuters

