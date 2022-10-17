Bragantino vs Santos: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Bragantino is coming off a 2-1 defeat to Coritiba, away from home, and is looking for rehabilitation to try to get back to the South American classification zone and get closer to the group that guarantees a spot in Libertadores. The team occupies the 13th place of the national, with 38 points.

Santos arrives for the game against Red Bull Bragantino after beating Juventude, in Vila Belmiro. Under pressure, coach Orlando Ribeiro’s team approached the relegation zone, but breathed a sigh of relief when it reached 40 points and was in the middle of the Brazilian Championship leaderboard. To stay away from the Z-4, the Fish needs to win away from home.

Bragantino – Coach: Maurício Barbieri

Massa Bruta has the return of right-back Aderlan, who was suspended in the last round. With his return to the starting lineup, midfielder Raul returns to his official position. On the left side, the question is whether Luan Cândido will remain on the bench, as in the last game, or if he will resume his starting position in place of Ramon.

In midfield, Hyoran had an indisposition and was not related to the game. With that, Eric Ramires should enter as a starter.

Likely lineup: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Realpe, Nathan and Luan Cândido (Ramon); Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Eric Ramires; Arthur, Helinho and Popó.

Embezzlement: Hyoran (indisposition), Léo Ortiz (right knee ligament strain), Praxedes (adductor discomfort), Andrés Hurtado (right thigh injury), Alerrandro (left hamstring injury), Jan Hurtado (posterior muscle injury) thigh) and Gabriel Novaes (daughter’s birth).

hanging: Alerrandro, Artur, Helinho, Léo Realpe, Raul, Lucas Evangelista, Sorriso and coach Maurício Barbieri.

Santos – Coach: Orlando Ribeiro

Peixe has the important return of the right-back Nathan, who was suspended against Juventude for having been sent off in the previous match, against Atlético-MG. With the return of the player, the only holders who remain sidelined by injuries are defender Maicon and striker Soteldo. Otherwise, coach Orlando Ribeiro has maximum strength for this Monday.

Likely lineup: João Paulo, Nathan, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Carlos Sánchez and Lucas Barbosa; Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

Embezzlement: Maicon and Soteldo, injured.

hanging: João Paulo, Eduardo Bauermann, Luiz Felipe, Lucas Pires, Madson, Carlos Sánchez, Bruno Oliveira, Jhojan Julio, Marcos Leonardo, Lucas Barbosa and Lucas Braga.

