British prime minister faces battle to stay in office

posted on 10/17/2022 06:00



(credit: Daniel Leal/AFP)

During a crisis meeting with her finance minister Jeremy Hunt yesterday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted on her attachment to a “solid” economy after a tense week under attack by her own party that threatens her continuity in charge.

The erosion of trust began on September 23, when Truss unveiled her ultra-liberal program, inspired by US President Ronald Reagan’s policies in the 1980s, to implement a £45 billion ($50 billion) tax cut, financed exclusively by an increase in debt. Markets plummeted, sending debt rates and the Conservative Party plummeting in the polls.

Under a wave of criticism, Truss admitted that it was painful to fire Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister. But yesterday, he wrote in The Sun on Sunday: “You cannot pave the way for a low-tax, high-growth economy without maintaining the market’s confidence in the strength of our currency.”

Newly appointed finance minister Jeremy Hunt has insisted the prime minister retains control of her government despite needing to reverse her signature economic policies while campaigning for office. He said taxation would rise and public spending would shrink despite the UK’s growing cost-of-living crisis. He said he was surprised to receive the call to return to the Cabinet — having served in two previous Conservative administrations — but was honored to share Truss’ desire to prioritize economic growth. “She changed the way we’re going to get there, but she didn’t change the destiny, which is to make the country grow,” she said.

Jeremy Hunt has pointed to mistakes by Liz Truss’ government and suggested it will roll back the prime minister’s tax cut plans after weeks of economic and political turmoil. Appointed on Friday, he said taxes may rise and public spending is likely to be squeezed even more in the coming months and that Truss recognizes her mistakes and will correct them.

“It was wrong to cut the maximum tax rate for the highest paid at a time when we will have to ask for sacrifices from everyone to get through a very difficult period,” he told the BBC. “Spending will not increase as much as people would like and all government departments will have to find more efficiency than they planned. And some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want,” he commented.

Hunt, who has run twice in the Conservative Party leadership race, is a seasoned lawmaker who has held key government posts, including that of foreign secretary. His comments suggest he may dismantle many of the economic promises that Truss campaigned for and tried to implement during his first weeks in office.





Survival

“Truss fights for her survival,” The Times headline said on Saturday, stating that “even in Downing Street, senior officials think it’s only a matter of time before she is forced out.” Already the Daily Telegraph published on its front page: “Truss clings to power”. According to the conservative newspaper, parliamentarians continue to conspire to get her to leave the Executive leadership as soon as possible. For the Financial Times, “the only thing that unites the party is the lack of trust in Truss”. (With international agencies)