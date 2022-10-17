Can you turn any car into an electric one? How much does it cost in Brazil?

Buy a electric car It’s something that a lot of people dream about. If in the past there was a certain fear with the new technology, today that fear no longer exists and it has become a desire. Everyone would love to have an electric-powered vehicle in their garage, especially given the high fuel prices in Brazil. Therefore, a question arises: is it possible to transform any car into an electric one?

See too: These cars will be discontinued in 2023: see if yours is on the list

Knowing if it is possible to transform any car into an electric one is a valid question, because the conversion process already exists. If we think that an electric car in Brazil does not cost less than almost R$150,000, having a more affordable option would be great.

After all, can you turn any car into an electric one?

The answer to that question is: yes, you can turn any car into an electric one. The problem is that this technology is still very new in Brazil, which makes it very difficult to find someone who offers the procedure. The company Electro, from Minas Gerais, is the pioneer in this field in Brazilian territory.

On the other hand, in the United States of America (USA), many workshops have already specialized in transforming any car into an electric one. General Motors (GM) itself has shown great interest in this possibility. It launched kits to turn old cars into electric versions.

Cost is still quite expensive

As might be expected, the cost of converting a car into electric it’s still pretty expensive. It should be remembered that to make the conversion, the mechanic will have to dismantle the entire vehicle and make a series of adjustments. Some items still need deep modifications, such as air conditioning. In fact, the older the vehicle, the more expensive it is to transform the technology.

Think of a modern Ford Ka with a Flex engine – the cost to make the conversion costs around R$82,500 at Electro. Once converted, it will have up to 70 horsepower and will reach 122 km/h. The autonomy is close to 122 km and the charging process takes 8 hours at the socket.

more savings

Still within the same example. If you run 60,000 km a year, the maintenance and fuel can reach around R$ 40 thousand. The change must be made by a legalized company to act in this way.