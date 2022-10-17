Casimiro reacts to the confusion in the match between Sport and Vasco: “Maluquice”

posted on 10/17/2022 16:14



Streamer Casimiro reacts to the main moves of the decisive match between Sport and Vasco – (Credit: Reproduction/Youtube)

After the end of round 35 of Série B, this Sunday (10/16) – which ended in confusion -, streamer Casimiro Miguel “reacted” to the scenes of violence carried out by Sport fans. After Vasco’s equalizing goal, scored by forward Raniel, fans of the opposing team threw objects in the direction of the center forward and, shortly after, the invasion of the field takes place.

In broadcast, Casimiro repudiated the moments of violence in the decisive match.

Also according to the streamer, cases of aggression in Brazilian football will leave the sport away from the public. “We are heading towards a very bizarre change in football, where there will have to be a game without fans,” he commented.

The match between Ceará and Cuiabá, this Sunday (10/16) for Serie A, also had scenes of violence.

In addition, Cazé said that “the football stadium fan has become spoiled, they can’t have anything, they can’t have an own goal, they can’t be provoked”. “We don’t fight barbarism, we keep trying to mitigate the situation”, he added.

See the moment of confusion:

Raniel scores in the 90th minute the equalizing goal for Vasco against Sport, Vasco players went to celebrate in front of the Sport crowd and this happened below… Regretful Scenes. ????: Premierepic.twitter.com/liwTN4mzAx — At Beira do Campo (@nabeiradocampoo) October 16, 2022





The game

With three rounds to go in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, Vasco went to Ilha do Retiro, in Recife, to face Sport. The victory was crucial for both teams. Leão da Ilha, winning the duel, would pull over in the qualifying zone for the Brazilian football elite (G4) and would leave Cruzmaltino tight in the same search.

With the ball rolling, Sport opened the scoring with Uruguayan striker Facundo Labandeira. However, the party of the red-black crowd – since the team had the advantage and would reach the same 55 points as Vasco – was interrupted after the conversion of the penalty scored by Raniel.

