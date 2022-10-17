CBF calls for “drastic punishments” for episodes of violence over the weekend | football

The CBF has commented on the cases of violence in Brazilian football in this weekend’s round. This Sunday, two games were ended by field invasions by fans of the home team: Ceará x Cuiabá, in Serie A, and Sport x Vasco, in Serie B.

+ Fans invade the field, and Ceará x Cuiabá is closed due to lack of security

+ Sport x Vasco is terminated after field invasion

See the end-game confusion between Ceará and Cuiabá

The president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, asked for “drastic punishments” from the STJD, which will judge the cases in the coming weeks.

– We are outraged by the images we saw today in the two matches of the Brazilian Championship Series A and B, competitions with record numbers of popular participation in the stadiums and which is being marked by the return of families. We expect the STJD to take tough positions. We put ourselves in the shoes of the parents of that fainted child in Fortaleza. We expect drastic punishments to be taken by the court. Brazilian football has no more room for violence and setbacks – said Ednaldo.

Sport fans invade the field after Vasco’s goal

Children in the arms of parents

At Arena Castelão, Ceará fans started a ruckus in the stands shortly before Vovô’s equalizing goal, which came in the 46th minute of the second half. As a result, some fans ended up running from the stands to the field to escape the riot.

The situation worsened when some fans invaded the pitch in order to charge some Ceará players. The athletes, to protect themselves, ran to the locker rooms.

Confusion and invasion at the end of the game between Ceará and Cuiabá

In the images, it is possible to see children being carried by their parents in the arm, fleeing the confusion. The medical team had to provide care to some fans who felt sick and even fainted on the field.

Stones and battered firefighter

In Ilha do Retiro, the confusion started after Vasco’s equalizing goal, scored by Raniel, in the 49th minute of the second half. The striker celebrated in front of the Sport fans, who invaded the lawn. Several objects were also thrown onto the lawn, including stones.

During the invasion, a fan of Sport attacked a firefighter who was down. With the confusion installed, Vasco’s players headed for the locker room.

Sport fan attacks firefighter in confusion in the match against Vasco

Referee Raphael Claus took almost an hour to make the decision to end the match.

Check out the note released by the CBF:

“CBF regrets the episodes of violence that occurred in the games Ceará x Cuiabá, for Série A of the Brazilian Championship, and Sport x Vasco, for Série B, as well as the necessary suspension of the match Goiás x Corinthians, yesterday, for Série A, to avoid conflicts between fans.

The entity believes that acts like these keep true fans and families away from the stadiums, sponsors and the good image of football in a world that today seeks new horizons. The CBF expects the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) to act with the necessary rigor to banish those responsible for the shocking scenes that occurred precisely in the year in which Brazilian football has much to celebrate with packed stadiums and championships being successfully organized in four divisions.