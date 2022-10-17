CBF publishes summary of Sport 1 x 1 Vasco

The referee Raphael Claus released the summary of the duel between Sport x Vasco, which ended prematurely after invasion of the field by the red-black crowd. The game at Ilha do Retiro took place until the 48th minute of the second half, when Raniel scored, but ended up ending – in a 1-1 draw – after more than 50 minutes of stoppage.

understand the confusion

Sport beat Vasco 1-0 at Ilha do Retiro until a penalty was awarded to Cruz-Maltino, after VAR intervention, successfully converted by Raniel to tie the score at 1-1, in the 49th minute of the second half. The player celebrated in front of the grandstand of the headquarters, sector where members of organized Sport usually stay.

After the provocation, objects were thrown towards the players of the Rio team, who quickly ran to the changing rooms when part of the crowd managed to break down one of the access gates of the stands to the field.

Juliana Martins, a firefighter who was providing services in the game, was even kicked by a red-black fan. A fellow employee, Diego Correia was also at the scene, he tried to contain the invaders, but received a punch in the face. Both provided a report to the Civil Police.

A mess – far from over, let’s say – full of pinpricks. Mainly by Claudinei Oliveira, coach of Sport. The red-black commander mocked the statement by Jorginho, Vasco’s coach, by claiming lack of security on Ilha do Retiro to finish the remaining eight minutes of the game.

“He said it’s not worth playing because he’s a grandfather, what’s worth is life. Of course, the result matters to him”, he said.

Raniel’s stance, in addition to the penalty scored in favor of Vasco, did not go unnoticed by Claudinei. The leonine coach treated the provocative celebration of the striker Cruzmaltino as the trigger for the invasion of Ilha do Retiro, and fired: “Crime pays”.

– No one is sure what the crowd did, now what caused it was a Vasco athlete who is being benefited to play 4 minutes less and take the tie. So crime pays. If, hypothetically, I win the game that will give me access, I make a mess, provoke the opposing crowd, they invade the field and the game is over. It makes no sense,” he said.