CBF releases note on case of violence in Sport x Vasco and other games

The CBF has commented on the cases of violence in Brazilian football in this weekend’s round. This Sunday, two games were ended by field invasions by fans of the home team: Ceará x Cuiabá, in Serie A, and Sport x Vasco, in Serie B.

Check out the note released by the CBF:

“CBF regrets the episodes of violence that occurred in the games Ceará x Cuiabá, for Série A of the Brazilian Championship, and Sport x Vasco, for Série B, as well as the necessary suspension of the match Goiás x Corinthians, yesterday, for Série A, to avoid conflicts between fans.

The entity believes that acts like these keep true fans and families away from the stadiums, sponsors and the good image of football in a world that today seeks new horizons. The CBF expects the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) to act with the necessary rigor to banish those responsible for the shocking scenes that occurred precisely in the year in which Brazilian football has much to celebrate with packed stadiums and championships being successfully organized in four divisions.

– We are outraged by the images that we saw today in the two matches of Serie A and B of the Brazilian Championship, competitions with record numbers of popular participation in stadiums and which is being marked by the return of families. We expect the STJD to take tough positions. We put ourselves in the shoes of the parents of that fainted child in Fortaleza. We expect drastic punishments to be taken by the court. Brazilian football no longer has room for violence and setback – says CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues.”